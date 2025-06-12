Kowboy On Sherdog
Speaking with betting service and esports platform Thunderpick on Thursday, Hunt did not hold back from what he had to say about the UFC, a few of its favored fighters, the tail end of his fighting career and how esports has given him some form of peace in his life. Most notable were his comments on current UFC heavyweight beltholder Jon Jones, whom he did not hold back criticizing as a “cheat.”
“Jon Jones is the greatest cheat of all time, that’s all he is and that’s how got to the top end,” Hunt said. “That’s how he got to hang out with guys like me, he’s a cheating little rat. That’s all he’ll ever be. You can’t be the greatest fighter in the world when you’re sticking needles in your ass and hiding under the Octagon from USADA [The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency]. How are you supposed to be the greatest fighter?”
He continued, “UFC have put these cheaters and these shortcut takers in the Hall of Fame. The way I see it, any guy that’s been caught doping or cheating—there goes everything you’ve earned. Your world titles mean nothing, you’ve been caught as a shortcut taker, that’s all you are.”
Hunt famously sued the organization after departing it, on the grounds that he did not consent to face fighters taking performance-enhancing substances. At UFC 200, Hunt battled Brock Lesnar, whom the promotion sought an exemption for as it pertained to testing prior to competition. Lesnar ultimately won the match, but failed his post-fight test for clomiphene, a medication typically prescribed to women struggling with infertility. That lawsuit wore Hunt down across the board, but it still persists today.
Ex-UFC Heavyweight Mark Hunt Paints Jon Jones as 'Greatest Cheat of All Time'
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight interim title challenger Mark Hunt has plenty of axes left to grind.
