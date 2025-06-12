I must say I understand him. MMA is still a sport to some degree. And if you have talent and want to stay natural, you are at disadvantage a lot - and you end up losing or getting too much damage vs below average fighters that are juiced af.



Like clumsy Brock, or that war with BIg Foot (he was not possible to KO at the time), etc.. if those guys were natural, they would not do anything in fighting.



Or Jones vs DC, Jones had to get all the advantage he could despite being younger 8 years, later on still in his late 20s and early 30s, had much worse performances. Just Jones is talented too, and has great fight IQ. But we saw his fights vs Smith, Santos, Reyes...