Media Ex-UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt paints Jon Jones as "greatest cheat of all time"

82139496007-91-350048.jpeg

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight interim title challenger Mark Hunt has plenty of axes left to grind.

Speaking with betting service and esports platform Thunderpick on Thursday, Hunt did not hold back from what he had to say about the UFC, a few of its favored fighters, the tail end of his fighting career and how esports has given him some form of peace in his life. Most notable were his comments on current UFC heavyweight beltholder Jon Jones, whom he did not hold back criticizing as a “cheat.”


“Jon Jones is the greatest cheat of all time, that’s all he is and that’s how got to the top end,” Hunt said. “That’s how he got to hang out with guys like me, he’s a cheating little rat. That’s all he’ll ever be. You can’t be the greatest fighter in the world when you’re sticking needles in your ass and hiding under the Octagon from USADA [The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency]. How are you supposed to be the greatest fighter?”

He continued, “UFC have put these cheaters and these shortcut takers in the Hall of Fame. The way I see it, any guy that’s been caught doping or cheating—there goes everything you’ve earned. Your world titles mean nothing, you’ve been caught as a shortcut taker, that’s all you are.”

Hunt famously sued the organization after departing it, on the grounds that he did not consent to face fighters taking performance-enhancing substances. At UFC 200, Hunt battled Brock Lesnar, whom the promotion sought an exemption for as it pertained to testing prior to competition. Lesnar ultimately won the match, but failed his post-fight test for clomiphene, a medication typically prescribed to women struggling with infertility. That lawsuit wore Hunt down across the board, but it still persists today.

Poirierfan said:
Why, isn't it true though? I think more fighters should call out the UFC and blatant cheating.
Lots of ugly things are true. Unfortunately Mark is erasing his legacy of brutality in the ring/cage with never-ending whining and complaining about a topic that is not unique to the UFC. People will just remember him as the .500 fighter who complained about others taking steroids.
 
Natural Order said:
Lots of ugly things are true. Unfortunately Mark is erasing his legacy of brutality in the ring/cage with never-ending whining and complaining about a topic that is not unique to the UFC. People will just remember him as the .500 fighter who complained about others taking steroids.
Meh, if Mark was spreading lies it would be different, he's just call a cheat a cheat in this instance. Everyone's tired of Jones and his bullshit. Imo he's the one who's trashed his legacy and needs to shut up and leave.
 
Mark Hunt is right. Jone can be the GOAT on the MMA list of cheaters. GSP and Demetrious Johnson are the real GOATs in MMA.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Mark Hunt is right. Jone can be the GOAT on the MMA list of cheaters. GSP and Demetrious Johnson are the real GOATs in MMA.
My top 3 are GSP, MM, and Fedor. All of Jon's career is null and void imo.
 
I must say I understand him. MMA is still a sport to some degree. And if you have talent and want to stay natural, you are at disadvantage a lot - and you end up losing or getting too much damage vs below average fighters that are juiced af.

Like clumsy Brock, or that war with BIg Foot (he was not possible to KO at the time), etc.. if those guys were natural, they would not do anything in fighting.

Or Jones vs DC, Jones had to get all the advantage he could despite being younger 8 years, later on still in his late 20s and early 30s, had much worse performances. Just Jones is talented too, and has great fight IQ. But we saw his fights vs Smith, Santos, Reyes...
 
He's probably right, but PEDs are roughly the 20th most objectionable thing about jon
 
