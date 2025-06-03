Ex- UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Might Get Paralyzed

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
8,125
Reaction score
8,593
jf2rgnfd4wy91.jpg

Turns out she had some crazy internal bleeding in her spine. The consequences of which could be that she becomes paralyzed. She stated its a freak, one a million injury and that it doesnt have anything to do with her power slap stuff. The craziest thing is, she said if its ok she will get back to business as per usual.

My thing is....why would you want to continue to put your body at risk when you could CLEARLY make money elsewhere. She a decent looking lady, use it.

https://www.mmamania.com/2025/6/3/2...-return-there-is-chance-will-be-paralyzed-ufc
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
She stated its a freak, one a million injury and that it doesnt have anything to do with her power slap stuff.
Click to expand...

press-x-to-doubt-la-noire.jpg



Or it's from bad form in her head game
 
She’s probably a dime a dozen on OF without her ufc bkfc and power slap stuff. She’s gotta keep her name relevant. But if she’s smart she’d be saving money up bc getting paralyzed probably isn’t worth it. At least to me.
 
Her only smart move was doing lesbian pics with karolina. Karolina also needs to leave mma before she goes blind from her detached retina.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International El Chapo's former lawyer and an ex-drug smuggler are on the ballot to be judges in Mexico
Replies
0
Views
100
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,991
Messages
57,372,654
Members
175,682
Latest member
RandomUselessCommenter

Share this page

Back
Top