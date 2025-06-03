Ex- UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Might Get Paralyzed

Ezekiel 25:17
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- May 15, 2016
- Messages
- 8,125
- Reaction score
- 8,593
Turns out she had some crazy internal bleeding in her spine. The consequences of which could be that she becomes paralyzed. She stated its a freak, one a million injury and that it doesnt have anything to do with her power slap stuff. The craziest thing is, she said if its ok she will get back to business as per usual.
My thing is....why would you want to continue to put your body at risk when you could CLEARLY make money elsewhere. She a decent looking lady, use it.
https://www.mmamania.com/2025/6/3/2...-return-there-is-chance-will-be-paralyzed-ufc