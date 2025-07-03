TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Former UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey remains in custody after he was arrested in Florida on a multitude of charges including kidnapping and domestic violence.
The 37-year-old Brazilian is currently under an immigration hold, which means he could potentially face deportation out of the United States.
Online court records obtained by MMA Fighting show Pepey was arrested on four separate charges, including kidnapping with the intent to inflict bodily harm or terrorize victim. Under Florida statutes, that felony carries with it the possibility of life in prison if convicted.
Pepey was also charged with domestic battery by strangulation, tampering with/hindering/delaying with communications and touch or strike battery/domestic violence.
While bail was set at $120,000, Pepey is being detained by immigration officials so he won’t leave custody for now. Combate initially reported Pepey’s arrest.
Following news of his arrest, Pepey’s wife posted a statement on Instagram addressing the allegations against the 22-fight veteran.
“My name is Samara Mello, I’m the wife of Godofredo Pepey, and I’m also a domestic violence survivor,” Mello wrote on Instagram. “I want to say what many will never: domestic violence is real in the sports world, and it’s still a taboo that few have the courage to mention in the combat sports community. We can’t pretend it doesn’t exist. Domestic violence comes in many different forms: physical, emotional, mental, sexual and financial, and none of them is acceptable.
“Today, I’m getting myself back up and I’m incredibly thankful for having survived to be able to now make the difference in other women’s lives. When the violence happens inside your home it doesn’t only destroy one family, it impacts the entire community. We need to stop treating that as a secret. It’s in silence that violence grows. I hope the authorities in Brazil and the world understand that the blood in my face and my body drips on the hands of those who still sees femicide as a statistic and don’t do enough to change that. The next generations depend on our decisions now. This is not a problem to be treated, it needs to be abolished. I’m thankful to the fight community and for the support or organizations led by Rose Gracie, who takes it seriously and supports those who think there’s no way out.”
