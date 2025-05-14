Kowboy On Sherdog
THE RETURN OF A LEGEND
Holly Holm is back — and lacing up the boxing gloves once again.
On Saturday, June 28, “The Preacher’s Daughter” steps into the ring against Yolanda Vega at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA live on DAZN PPV.
MVP is also excited to announce that Holly… pic.twitter.com/FegJyzaKLl
— Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 14, 2025
Holly Holm is returning to the Sweet Science.
The former UFC women’s bantamweight queen has signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, it was announced during a press conference in Anaheim on Wednesday. Holm will box Yolanda Vega on the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard on June 28.
Holm hasn’t fought in a boxing match since May 2013, when she outpointed Mary McGee at Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “The Preacher’s Daughter” owns a 33-2-3 career mark and held multiple world titles in three weight classes. She was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022.
Holm made her mixed martial arts debut in 2011 and eventually became a major star when she knocked out Ronda Rousey to capture bantamweight gold in the UFC 193 headliner in November 2015. Holm remained among the top fighters in her division for the duration of her UFC tenure, but she parted ways with the promotion earlier this year on the heels of a loss to Kayla Harrison. The Jackson-Wink MMA standout was expected to continue her MMA career with the Global Fight League, but the organization canceled its first two events — which included Holm’s bout vs. Julia Budd.
Mexico’s Vega has compiled a 10-0 boxing record while fighting exclusively in her home country. She has fought four times in the past year, most recently beating Claudia Fernanda Herrera Lopez via unanimous decision in March.
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
