Frank Mir’s proposed Global Fight League debut is likely in jeopardy after he recently underwent emergency spinal surgery.
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/ExUFC-Champ-Frank-Mir-Undergoes-Emergency-Spinal-Surgery-196368
The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator MMA veteran revealed details of the procedure in a recent Instagram post.
“I wanted to take a moment to update you on my health and share a bit about my recent journey. As many of you know, I’ve been dedicated to martial arts since I was just four years old. My love for hard training has driven me to push my limits as a professional athlete. However, this passion comes with its challenges,” Mir wrote. “Recently, I faced a significant hurdle: I underwent an emergency spinal fusion and laminectomy of my entire thoracic spine. Although it was a tough decision, I’m happy to report that the surgery was a complete success!
“Now, I’m diving into rehabilitation and focusing on my recovery. This is just another challenge that I intend to overcome, and I’m committed to coming back stronger, both mentally and physically, than ever.”
Mir, who is 45 years old, did not provide a timetable for his recovery. According to mayoclinic.org, a laminectomy is surgery “to remove the back arch or part of a spinal bone.” The procedure is done to “ease pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.”
Mir was selected by the Los Angeles team during the Global Fight League draft in January. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Mir would face Fabricio Werdum. Thus far, no dates or venues have been confirmed for any GFL events.
A former UFC heavyweight champion, Mir hasn’t competed in MMA since October 2019, when he defeated Roy Nelson via unanimous decision at Bellator 231. That snapped a four-fight losing streak for the Las Vegas resident. More recently, Mir suffered a TKO loss to Kubrat Pulev at Triad Combat 1, a mixed rules event, in November 2021. Mir has compiled a 19-13 career mark over the course of an MMA career that began in 2001.
