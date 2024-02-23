Ex Ufc Champ Cultural MMA Icon Tyron woodley calls Sean Strickland a "---"

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
651
Reaction score
888

PREACH TYRON PREACH !! I dont know about you guys but my pants are soaked
with all this based knowledge i just heard !
like say what you want but is Tyron lying

www.sportskeeda.com

"You don't have to ask nobody" - Tyron Woodley accuses Sean Strickland of lying about not being allowed to spar with Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley recently criticized Sean Strickland for lying when he said he was prohibited from sparring with Jake Paul.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

I mean we all know strickland dont want no drama with tyron but it does make you wonder.

How do you guys think an actual confrontation would go like. keep in mind tyrons from a place way dangerous
than strickland so...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,259
Messages
55,130,294
Members
174,627
Latest member
erico2002006

Share this page

Back
Top