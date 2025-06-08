Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 109,921
- Reaction score
- 200,532
Ian Machado Garry sends a message to Belal Muhammad:
"I’m gonna box the ears off you… Belal learn from your last loss and never ever try to stand and bang with me."
@iangarryMMA pic.twitter.com/Lguu8qR1gJ
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 7, 2025
Belal Muhammad (24-4) and Ian Garry (16-1) could be on a collision course.
Garry recently called out Muhammad, vowing to box his ears off. The Irishman also warned Muhammad against striking with him like he did in his title loss against Jack Della Maddalena.
“I am going to box the ears off you because I’m the best in this division, hands down,” Garry said on social media. “Belal, learn from your last loss and never ever ever try and stand and bang with me.”
Muhammad wasted no time in replying, proposing a fight at the UFC’s annual card at Madison Square Garden in the fall.
“I’ll see you at MSG,” Muhammad wrote on X.
I’ll see you at msg
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 7, 2025
Garry suffered his lone pro career loss in what was essentially a title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov last year. However, Rakhmonov was unable to accept a title fight due to an injury, and the opportunity went to Australia’s Maddalena. Garry expressed his disappointment with the title shot snub, as he considered himself the next eligible contender. Maddalena went on to dethrone “Remember the Name” in an upset at UFC 315 last month.
Meanwhile, Garry has since rebounded by derailing the hype train of Brazilian finishing machine Carlos Prates this past April. UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev will challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title next. The winner of a potential fight between Muhammad and “The Future” could certainly be in contention after that, though Rakhmonov still waits in the wings.
READ HERE
Ex-UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Accepts Ian Garry Callout
Belal Muhammad (24-4) and Ian Garry (16-1) could be on a collision course.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh