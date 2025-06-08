Media Ex-UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Accepts Ian Garry Callout

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
109,921
Reaction score
200,532
belal-muhammad-ufc-304-post-fight-interview.jpg

😬Ian Machado Garry sends a message to Belal Muhammad:

"I’m gonna box the ears off you… Belal learn from your last loss and never ever try to stand and bang with me."🥊




🎥 @iangarryMMA ▫️ pic.twitter.com/Lguu8qR1gJ


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 7, 2025
Click to expand...


Belal Muhammad (24-4) and Ian Garry (16-1) could be on a collision course.


Garry recently called out Muhammad, vowing to box his ears off. The Irishman also warned Muhammad against striking with him like he did in his title loss against Jack Della Maddalena.

“I am going to box the ears off you because I’m the best in this division, hands down,” Garry said on social media. “Belal, learn from your last loss and never ever ever try and stand and bang with me.”

Muhammad wasted no time in replying, proposing a fight at the UFC’s annual card at Madison Square Garden in the fall.

“I’ll see you at MSG,” Muhammad wrote on X.

I’ll see you at msg

Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 7, 2025
Click to expand...


Garry suffered his lone pro career loss in what was essentially a title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov last year. However, Rakhmonov was unable to accept a title fight due to an injury, and the opportunity went to Australia’s Maddalena. Garry expressed his disappointment with the title shot snub, as he considered himself the next eligible contender. Maddalena went on to dethrone “Remember the Name” in an upset at UFC 315 last month.

Meanwhile, Garry has since rebounded by derailing the hype train of Brazilian finishing machine Carlos Prates this past April. UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev will challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title next. The winner of a potential fight between Muhammad and “The Future” could certainly be in contention after that, though Rakhmonov still waits in the wings.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ex-UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Accepts Ian Garry Callout

Belal Muhammad (24-4) and Ian Garry (16-1) could be on a collision course.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koro_11
Michael Morales wants to hurt Ian Garry
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Koro_11
Koro_11
BroRogan
Media UFC 315 Embedded *All Episodes*
Replies
15
Views
760
BroRogan
BroRogan
CroCopsLHK
What do you think of Nomad and Ian Garry?
Replies
12
Views
408
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
oski
GSP's Take on Belal Muhammad vs the Silver Lake Narrartive (supported by many regs here)
2
Replies
24
Views
906
pick999
pick999
Vampire life
The next welterweight champion is Ian Garry
2
Replies
31
Views
886
hswrestler
hswrestler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,367
Messages
57,397,366
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top