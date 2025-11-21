Law Ex-Harvard president and former Clinton/Obama aide Larry Summers linked to Epstein

Ex-Harvard president Larry Summers stops teaching as university investigates Epstein emails​

Ex-Harvard president Larry Summers stops teaching while university investigates Epstein emails

The former US treasury secretary has faced a backlash over frequent messages to Epstein.
Harvard University professor Larry Summers is taking leave while the school investigates his and others' ties with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesperson confirmed.

The former US treasury secretary and onetime Harvard president will stop teaching and step back as director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.

A spokesperson told the BBC's US partner, CBS News, that Summers believes "it's in the best interest of the Center".

Recently released emails indicate that Summers corresponded with Epstein until the day before the financier's 2019 arrest for the alleged sex trafficking of minors.
In a statement to The Harvard Crimson, the university said it was "conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents".


Larry Summers - Wikipedia

In 1993, Summers was appointed Under Secretary for International Affairs of the United States Department of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton's administration.

Summers rejoined public service during the Obama administration, serving as the Director of the White House United States National Economic Council for President Barack Obama from January 2009 until November 2010, where he emerged as a key economic decision-maker in the Obama administration's response to the Great Recession.


Larry Summers steps down from OpenAI​



Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has resigned from the board of directors of the OpenAI Foundation, the latest development in the fallout following the release of emails showing that he sought romantic advice from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In emails released by House Republicans last week, Epstein referred to himself as the “wing man” for Summers. In one exchange, the former Treasury Summers asked for Epstein’s input on how to navigate a potential romantic relationship with a mentee. In another, Summers suggested women in aggregate have lower IQ than men.

There will be more, probably from all sides of the political spectrum. So be it. We should all want to know who these people are, and I hope they all face justice.
 
Reporter starts with Larry Summers news, then asks if Epstein had any dirt on Trump why wouldn't have the Biden administration have gone public with it.



The conjecture seemingly confirmed by Epstein's (and Trump's) former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz: Epstein had nothing on Trump. If Epstein did, Dershowitz would have used that to get him a better deal.

 
His connections to Epstein were known years ago. He was on the flight logs to Epstein Island.
 
Harvard, you say?

Huh. How about that. Also Jewish? Wild coincidences abound.
 
BFoe said:
There will be more, probably from all sides of the political spectrum. So be it. We should all want to know who these people are, and I hope they all face justice.
This is a healthy attitude. We should all want all the P-word and Rapists (some women, I am sure, were of age, but perhaps not consenting) to fry.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Reporter starts with Larry Summers news, then asks if Epstein had any dirt on Trump why wouldn't have the Biden administration have gone public with it.



The conjecture seemingly confirmed by Epstein's (and Trump's) former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz: Epstein had nothing on Trump. If Epstein did, Dershowitz would have used that to get him a better deal.

Appealing to Alan Dershowitz of all people for what was going on with Epstein is insane. He was as neck deep in Epstein's crimes - and helping Epstein escape justice for his crimes - as it was possible to get.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Reporter starts with Larry Summers news, then asks if Epstein had any dirt on Trump why wouldn't have the Biden administration have gone public with it.



The conjecture seemingly confirmed by Epstein's (and Trump's) former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz: Epstein had nothing on Trump. If Epstein did, Dershowitz would have used that to get him a better deal.

Alan Dershowitz was getting massages from teenage girls in his underwear.
 
Seano said:
This is about what I expected when the files revealed anyone but Trump.
It doesn't matter as much, he's just some guy at this point. He's not the literal President orchestrating the coverup of these files since day one. He didn't have Epstein killed while he was in his custody either.

He immediately fell on his sword when these emails came out, unlike Trump the dog that doesn't bark.
 
Harvard to investigate Larry Summers’s Epstein ties as he exits OpenAI board

Harvard to investigate Larry Summers’s Epstein ties as he exits OpenAI board

Newly released Epstein documents drag the ex-treasury secretary into deeper scrutiny as Harvard widens its review
Summers, who served as Bill Clinton’s treasury secretary, has also resigned or been let go from roles at other organizations, including Bloomberg and the New York Times, as well as the Center for American Progress thinktank.

Harvard’s investigation into Summers comes nearly a week after a congressional oversight committee released nearly 23,000 documents relating to Epstein that included correspondence with dozens on public figures, including Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus, and Summers’s wife, Elisa New, who is an English professor.
 
Didn’t know who he was. Just a brief search the guy seems like a real scumbag. Asking a known sex trafficker of children for advice on how to sleep with a mentee (allegedly) is pretty abhorrent.
 
Larry being part of all types of Epstein discussions.



@02:33 - Let's break this down. So, I think the first question is what is the relation between the Epstein files and Donald Trump? And I think the answer is it's flimsy. And the reason is because this is the most investigated, most litigated human being on earth. And I think that if you had something that was incredibly salacious and accusatory of Trump, it would have been released during the Biden administration because it would have made a lot of sense politically to try to damage his candidacy. So the fact that we haven't seen much of anything other than some photos means that there's nothing there related to Trump. So then the question is why didn't the Biden administration release more of the files when they had them for four years? And it's probably because there are a non-trivial number of Democratic operatives that are touched by these things.

So not only was he a creep, he was a campus asshole too?

Larry Summers' years of emails with Jeffrey Epstein roil Harvard
Larry Summers' years of emails with Jeffrey Epstein roil Harvard

Harvard faculty members and students expressed unease with the correspondence between Summers and Epstein included in the House’s recent document release.
In an interview, one professor said the recent scrutiny on Summers has reopened old wounds from his sometimes rocky time both as university president and instructor.

“He’s known to be a bully,” said Alison Frank Johnson, a history professor and the chair of the department of Germanic languages and literature.

Johnson used a moniker that has trailed Summers throughout his academic career. The New York Times, summing up his term as president, once wrote he “alienated professors with a personal style that many saw as bullying and arrogant.”

Johnson said many on Harvard’s campus have long been skeptical of Summers in part because of “disgraceful” remarks he delivered at a closed-door economic conference in 2005. In a speech that year before the National Bureau of Economic Research, Summers said women might lack an “intrinsic aptitude” for science and engineering.

Summers apologized and insisted his comments had been “misconstrued.” The Faculty of Arts and Sciences lodged a vote of no confidence in his leadership. The furor, combined with other campus controversies, including a public clash with the public intellectual Cornel West, proved too intense to surmount. Summers resigned from the presidency in February 2006.

Four months later, Harvard announced Summers had been named a “University Professor” — the highest faculty rank, and an honor extended to only a handful of academic luminaries. He has held the distinction ever since.
 
Whats the news on Epsteins best friend and grab em en da pussy wing man?

images
 
Harvard has really fallen. This guy, the dean that plagiarized her papers, handing out 'A's like candy on Halloween, etc.
 
