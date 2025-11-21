SSgt Dickweed
Ex-Harvard president Larry Summers stops teaching as university investigates Epstein emails
The former US treasury secretary has faced a backlash over frequent messages to Epstein.
Harvard University professor Larry Summers is taking leave while the school investigates his and others' ties with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesperson confirmed.
The former US treasury secretary and onetime Harvard president will stop teaching and step back as director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.
A spokesperson told the BBC's US partner, CBS News, that Summers believes "it's in the best interest of the Center".
Recently released emails indicate that Summers corresponded with Epstein until the day before the financier's 2019 arrest for the alleged sex trafficking of minors.
In a statement to The Harvard Crimson, the university said it was "conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents".
In 1993, Summers was appointed Under Secretary for International Affairs of the United States Department of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton's administration.
Summers rejoined public service during the Obama administration, serving as the Director of the White House United States National Economic Council for President Barack Obama from January 2009 until November 2010, where he emerged as a key economic decision-maker in the Obama administration's response to the Great Recession.
Larry Summers steps down from OpenAI
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has resigned from the board of directors of the OpenAI Foundation, the latest development in the fallout following the release of emails showing that he sought romantic advice from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In emails released by House Republicans last week, Epstein referred to himself as the “wing man” for Summers. In one exchange, the former Treasury Summers asked for Epstein’s input on how to navigate a potential romantic relationship with a mentee. In another, Summers suggested women in aggregate have lower IQ than men.
