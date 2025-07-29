



Having fought on nine different occassions under the UFC banner, and winning in five of those, the former lightweight fighter Din Thomas says

that a Khamzat Chimaev win means "a disaster" for MMA fans and the organization who's paying him top dollar. Thomas refers to a time of

inactivity after the year of 2022, when Chimaev only got booked on cards in the Middle East, rumored to be banned in the US and Europe

for political reasons:



"If Khamzat wins it's a disaster! You can't tell me a part of you isn't thinking 'This fight might not actually happen.' Some of these guys habitual

struggle in just making it to a dance. I'm not going to be pessimistic about it and will say he's going to show up now. But if he does and is able

to win, do we trust him to be able to show up again for a fight? That's the thing."



"Can he do it twice? Because we need movement. I hate when it's static and there's no movement in these divisions, and in order to be movement

in the divisions, the champions have to fight."



Only speculation can be placed on what Chimaev's fighting schedule could look like if he claims UFC gold in his return to America. However,

Thomas ultimately thinks that won't be a reality the promotion is going to face:



"I think Dricus wins. I think he beats him and wears him out earlier, actually, and this way before the fifth round. It think he could get a stoppage

sometime in the third round. Not just weathering a storm, but matching the pace, being the more efficient guy in all areas, and we just start to see

Khamzat slow down a little bit and Dricus take over," Thomas concludes.