Media Ex-fighter with a 5-4 UFC record says Chimaev winning is a disaster

Having fought on nine different occassions under the UFC banner, and winning in five of those, the former lightweight fighter Din Thomas says
that a Khamzat Chimaev win means "a disaster" for MMA fans and the organization who's paying him top dollar. Thomas refers to a time of
inactivity after the year of 2022, when Chimaev only got booked on cards in the Middle East, rumored to be banned in the US and Europe
for political reasons:

"If Khamzat wins it's a disaster! You can't tell me a part of you isn't thinking 'This fight might not actually happen.' Some of these guys habitual
struggle in just making it to a dance. I'm not going to be pessimistic about it and will say he's going to show up now. But if he does and is able
to win, do we trust him to be able to show up again for a fight? That's the thing."

"Can he do it twice? Because we need movement. I hate when it's static and there's no movement in these divisions, and in order to be movement
in the divisions, the champions have to fight."

Only speculation can be placed on what Chimaev's fighting schedule could look like if he claims UFC gold in his return to America. However,
Thomas ultimately thinks that won't be a reality the promotion is going to face:

"I think Dricus wins. I think he beats him and wears him out earlier, actually, and this way before the fifth round. It think he could get a stoppage
sometime in the third round. Not just weathering a storm, but matching the pace, being the more efficient guy in all areas, and we just start to see
Khamzat slow down a little bit and Dricus take over," Thomas concludes.
 
Din Thomas is just a massive Chimaev hater at this point. He has been picking against him and now to this.

You can´t just fight a bum everyday and when you get up in the rankings everyone will experience rankings politics slowing any division.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Why are you trying to shit on Din Thomas?
He is trash. I will never take any of his opinions serious.

Especially anything THAT has to do with Chimaev or DDP. He is dick riding DDP really hard and he was doing the same thing with Whittaker. He is not objective
 
Hes kind of right though.

I don't typically like Dins takes usually.

Can Khamzat defend twice a year?

I doubt it.
 
Luthien said:
Doubt we would get a single defense out of Khamhjzzzlatt before he got stripped for inactivity :rolleyes:
omg could you imagine these 2 dudes, Khamzat and Shavkat as champs?

Just close WW and MW now. Dead divisions at that point! :rolleyes:
 
Nice brown belt, and reaction score, "Unheralded Truth" from the Sherdog forums.

Impressive work, another great post. You should be proud.
 
Hamfat is notorious.

Retired, unretired.

Kill everybody, but can't finish burns or usman.

Visa issues, weight issues, training issues,
same old same old.

Din is not wrong.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Why are you trying to shit on Din Thomas?


Dude was a pioneer for lower weight class MMA, was top 10 in his era and had some pretty big wins including Jens Pulver and Matt Serra.
because he spoke the truth.

Everyone is wondering if Khamzat will show up. I believe he will, But I dont fault ANYONE for questioning his attendance at this point
 
So you're saying that because he doesn't have a perfect record his opinion isn't valid... I'd say It's 1000 times more valid than what some turd says on an Internet forum.
 
