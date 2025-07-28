Kowboy On Sherdog
During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show” on Monday, Jiri Prochazka confirmed that he is slated to be the primary backup fighter for the light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 4. Prochazka is scheduled to meet Khalil Rountree in a featured 205-pound bout on the same card but will be available to fill in should anything go awry with either Ankalaev or Pereira.
Prochazka-Rountree Winner Expected to Get Title Shot
“That was the deal with UFC,” Prochazka said, while adding that the winner of his fight with Rountree is expected to receive the next light heavyweight championship opportunity.
Prochazka enjoyed a brief reign as 205-pound champion in the Las Vegas-based promotion. After defeating Glover Teixeira via fifth-round submission to capture the belt at UFC 275, “BJP” was forced to vacate the belt before making an official defense due to a shoulder injury. Since then, he has twice faced Pereira in title bouts, falling via second-round TKO at both UFC 295 and UFC 303. The ex-Rizin champion is coming off a third-round stoppage of Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 this past January.
Ankalaev defeated Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 in March to claim light heavyweight gold. The Dagestani is unbeaten in his last 14 Octagon appearances. Pereira, a former two-division title holder, had a five-bout winning streak snapped in defeat.
