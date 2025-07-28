  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ex-Champ Confirms Position as Backup Fighter for UFC 320 Main Event

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
113,158
Reaction score
211,906
8b3e2ec0-ea0f-11ec-bdff-169c055f8019

There is a logical contigency plan in place for the UFC 320 main event.

During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show” on Monday, Jiri Prochazka confirmed that he is slated to be the primary backup fighter for the light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 4. Prochazka is scheduled to meet Khalil Rountree in a featured 205-pound bout on the same card but will be available to fill in should anything go awry with either Ankalaev or Pereira.

Prochazka-Rountree Winner Expected to Get Title Shot​


“That was the deal with UFC,” Prochazka said, while adding that the winner of his fight with Rountree is expected to receive the next light heavyweight championship opportunity.

Prochazka enjoyed a brief reign as 205-pound champion in the Las Vegas-based promotion. After defeating Glover Teixeira via fifth-round submission to capture the belt at UFC 275, “BJP” was forced to vacate the belt before making an official defense due to a shoulder injury. Since then, he has twice faced Pereira in title bouts, falling via second-round TKO at both UFC 295 and UFC 303. The ex-Rizin champion is coming off a third-round stoppage of Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 this past January.

Ankalaev defeated Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 in March to claim light heavyweight gold. The Dagestani is unbeaten in his last 14 Octagon appearances. Pereira, a former two-division title holder, had a five-bout winning streak snapped in defeat.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ex-Champ Confirms Position as Backup Fighter for UFC 320 Main Event

There is a logical contigency plan in place for the UFC 320 main event.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
jiri turned down the title fight in the summer because he wanted to study for exams. this guy is one of a kind lol. keep joshua fabia away from jiri.
 
On the styles make fights front, Jiri seems like he'd be a worse matchup for Ank than Alex. Alex has too much power for Jiri's defense to hold up, and Ankalaev has shown us the blueprint to safely beat Alex already.
 
Doesn't Jiri barely cut to make weight at LHW? He'll probably just step off the street onto the scale.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Doesn't Jiri barely cut to make weight at LHW? He'll probably just step off the street onto the scale.
Click to expand...
He has a fight scheduled with Khalil on the same card, but yes, Jiri walks around at like 210, his cardio training for the fight cuts his weight for him I believe.
 
I do want to see Jiri vs Ank, but for me I still would rather see Ank/Pereira 2 over Ank/Jiri. I personally wanna see if Ank beating Pereira was real or a fluke. I also really want to see Jiri vs Rountree <Kobe213>
 
The UFC so far has officially announced 6 fights for October PPV's over two numbered events spread three weeks apart...

Ankalaev vs Pereira 2
Prochazka vs Rountree
Dvalishvili vs Sandhagen
Aspinall vs Gane
Volkov vs Almeida
Rakic vs Murzakanov

If you're a fan of the big men divisions, October looks stacked already. Having Volkov, Almeida and Jiri on deck(s) is fantastic matchmaking. I would expect Rakic to end up fighting Rountree if Jiri gets elevated, and even though I think Volkov got robbed against Gane, he should be worried that Almeida gets elevated on the basis of being the fresh challenger instead of the guy we watched tap out to an armbar not too long ago.

No matter what happens, October is looking beautiful though. And if the the LHW and HW champs want to be active fighters with quick turnarounds, that lines both divisions up to possibly get their next defenses even settled near-midway before any hypothetical White House card came true. I doubt as fans, we'd get that lucky, but that would be one hell of a refreshing turn of events given the UFC's past few years of dropping the ball on big events.

I would expect probably 3 title defenses, with perhaps a different BMF tilt on tap as well. Not sure what other divisions would be lining up for a defense around that time, but no doubt it would be the biggest event in UFC history if they could pull it off. The UFC would be inept if they blew a history-making opportunity with a sub-par card, but it is the UFC we are talking about, so nothing is out of the realm of possibilities.

The winner of JDM and Islam would be lining up for a fight around next July as well if that goes down at MSG, just sayin', lol.
 
Remember guys he is already on the card so its not like he is not ready to fight, and Rountree is a striker exactly the same as Alex and Ank both strikers, and forget about Ank''s wrestling myth, he is 95% striker only and the times he does rarely go for a takedown its just dreadful and so slow. So its not like a totally different gameplan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
UFC 320-323
Replies
14
Views
1K
Typrune Goatley
Typrune Goatley
fries in the bag
Ankalaev vs Pereira II likely for UFC 321 (October in Abu Dhabi)
Replies
8
Views
464
Fahcough
Fahcough
fries in the bag
(PREDICTION): Jones vs Aspinall for UFC 320 Noche (Sept 13, 2025)
Replies
10
Views
742
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,767
Messages
57,623,422
Members
175,775
Latest member
joenut007

Share this page

Back
Top