The UFC so far has officially announced 6 fights for October PPV's over two numbered events spread three weeks apart...



Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Prochazka vs Rountree

Dvalishvili vs Sandhagen

Aspinall vs Gane

Volkov vs Almeida

Rakic vs Murzakanov



If you're a fan of the big men divisions, October looks stacked already. Having Volkov, Almeida and Jiri on deck(s) is fantastic matchmaking. I would expect Rakic to end up fighting Rountree if Jiri gets elevated, and even though I think Volkov got robbed against Gane, he should be worried that Almeida gets elevated on the basis of being the fresh challenger instead of the guy we watched tap out to an armbar not too long ago.



No matter what happens, October is looking beautiful though. And if the the LHW and HW champs want to be active fighters with quick turnarounds, that lines both divisions up to possibly get their next defenses even settled near-midway before any hypothetical White House card came true. I doubt as fans, we'd get that lucky, but that would be one hell of a refreshing turn of events given the UFC's past few years of dropping the ball on big events.



I would expect probably 3 title defenses, with perhaps a different BMF tilt on tap as well. Not sure what other divisions would be lining up for a defense around that time, but no doubt it would be the biggest event in UFC history if they could pull it off. The UFC would be inept if they blew a history-making opportunity with a sub-par card, but it is the UFC we are talking about, so nothing is out of the realm of possibilities.



The winner of JDM and Islam would be lining up for a fight around next July as well if that goes down at MSG, just sayin', lol.