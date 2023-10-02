Jon!
Embracing Entropy
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-66889779
The ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch and his British partner face allegations of exploitation from men recruited for sex events they hosted around the world.
A BBC investigation found a highly organised network used a middleman to find young men for the events with Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith.
Eight men told the BBC they attended these events, some of whom alleged they were exploited or abused.
Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith did not respond to requests for comment.
But the couple's middleman denied any wrongdoing and said men went into these events "with their eyes wide open".
Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) - which also owns the Hollister brand - said it was "appalled and disgusted" by the alleged behaviour.
Two former US prosecutors who independently reviewed documents and testimony uncovered by the BBC have called for an investigation to determine whether charges for sex trafficking could be brought. Under US law, sex trafficking includes getting an adult to travel to another state or country to have sex for money by using force, fraud or coercion.
The BBC investigation also uncovered details of the "well-oiled machine" organising sex events for Mr Jeffries, in which:
Gross.
Obviously A&F are 'extremely appalled' or whatever.
- "Recruiters" would find men to attend his events and receive between $500 and $1,000 from Mr Jacobson for every referral
- Mr Jacobson, described by the men as the "middleman" or "casting agent", found men for the sex events. The BBC was told he forwarded photos of them to Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith
- Most of the men allege Mr Jacobson propositioned or sexually "auditioned" them, by requesting or offering to perform oral sex before being introduced to Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith
- A personal "groomer" was hired to intimately shave body hair from some of men attending events, an experience some described as "dehumanising"
- All the men said they were required to sign non-disclosure agreements. They said they had little time to read it and were not allowed to keep copies, but understood they would be sued if they spoke out
- A small group of Mr Jeffries' personal staff, who wore A&F uniforms, supervised the men - even during the sex acts - and handed them money
- It is alleged Mr Jeffries funded the entire operation, including the money for referral fees, while Mr Smith organised the cash payments
