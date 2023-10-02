International Ex-CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch Accused of Exploiting Men for Sex

Jon!

Jon!

Embracing Entropy
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
31,346
Reaction score
66,053
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-66889779

The ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch and his British partner face allegations of exploitation from men recruited for sex events they hosted around the world.

A BBC investigation found a highly organised network used a middleman to find young men for the events with Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith.

Eight men told the BBC they attended these events, some of whom alleged they were exploited or abused.

Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith did not respond to requests for comment.

But the couple's middleman denied any wrongdoing and said men went into these events "with their eyes wide open".

Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) - which also owns the Hollister brand - said it was "appalled and disgusted" by the alleged behaviour.

Two former US prosecutors who independently reviewed documents and testimony uncovered by the BBC have called for an investigation to determine whether charges for sex trafficking could be brought. Under US law, sex trafficking includes getting an adult to travel to another state or country to have sex for money by using force, fraud or coercion.

---

The BBC investigation also uncovered details of the "well-oiled machine" organising sex events for Mr Jeffries, in which:

  • "Recruiters" would find men to attend his events and receive between $500 and $1,000 from Mr Jacobson for every referral
  • Mr Jacobson, described by the men as the "middleman" or "casting agent", found men for the sex events. The BBC was told he forwarded photos of them to Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith
  • Most of the men allege Mr Jacobson propositioned or sexually "auditioned" them, by requesting or offering to perform oral sex before being introduced to Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith
  • A personal "groomer" was hired to intimately shave body hair from some of men attending events, an experience some described as "dehumanising"
  • All the men said they were required to sign non-disclosure agreements. They said they had little time to read it and were not allowed to keep copies, but understood they would be sued if they spoke out
  • A small group of Mr Jeffries' personal staff, who wore A&F uniforms, supervised the men - even during the sex acts - and handed them money
  • It is alleged Mr Jeffries funded the entire operation, including the money for referral fees, while Mr Smith organised the cash payments
Domestic staff who worked in Mr Jeffries' former Hamptons home told the BBC events were held there regularly at weekends. Some said they were instructed to leave the premises every Saturday afternoon for several years, leading them to believe something strange was taking place. One former staffer said he understood it was because his boss was having "playtime".

---

Note: Extremely long article.

---

_131277502_gettyimages-149832831.jpg


Gross.

Obviously A&F are 'extremely appalled' or whatever.
 
eddymotto said:
I watched a documentary about A&F and it referred to many of the same issues/accusations.

I am glad that it is being investigated.
Click to expand...

Yuck.

Where did you watch the doc, bud? Can I access it here in the UK?
 
Siver! said:
Yuck.

Where did you watch the doc, bud? Can I access it here in the UK?
Click to expand...

I think it was this one:

"White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch"

The documentary is more about the fast rise and fall of A&F as a business and pop culture phenomenon but if I recall correctly, it also covered alleged creepy and sexually exploitive behaviour by the founder and one of the main photographers.
 
eddymotto said:
I think it was this one:

"White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch"

The documentary is more about the fast rise and fall of A&F as a business and pop culture phenomenon but if I recall correctly, it also covered alleged creepy and sexually exploitive behaviour by the founder and one of the main photographers.
Click to expand...


Thanks, I'll give that a watch!
 
I have an awesome Ruehl shirt . on the front it says 'Menage' & on the back it says '3'..
 
pretty much all "entertainment," like media and fashion, is weird and gay. modeling agencies are basically human trafficking organizations.
 
reveler said:
pretty much all "entertainment," like media and fashion, is weird and gay. modeling agencies are basically human trafficking organizations.
Click to expand...

There's something really creepy about the idea of recruiting young people based on whether you deem them attractive or not.
 
Siver! said:
There's something really creepy about the idea of recruiting young people based on whether you deem them attractive or not.
Click to expand...

- They work like this, sadly. Some models agencies here have a called pink book. Where clients can choose the women or mens they want.
 
More pervert elite rich people. You have to think at a certain point, they feel their needs are no longer being fulfilled with material items. So they start to pay for degenerate acts. It probably gets worse from there
 
So this middle man had to go around blowing dudes to audition them. That's some wild shit. Like at what point during the interview does "and you also have to suck them off" come up and "are you OK with that"?
 
Who is honestly surprised that an international fashion mogul worth hundreds of millions is also into gay orgies and other debauchery? I will say that the pimp/"recruiter" with the gold nose prosthetic adds an extra layer of intrigue, though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,243
Messages
56,378,403
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top