Rumored Evloev vs Pico in Abu Dhabi, July 26

Evloev always looks like a typo and infact its Evolvev ,like an evolving fighter
 
Evloev will win, this is yet another example of the UFC signing a big name from somewhere else and match them up with kryptonite to squash and perception that fighters outside the UFC are elite.
 
I don't know much about Pico but I'd prefer if he were matched up against an easier opponent to start his UFC run. Odds are Movsar is going to beat him pretty easily and that's just not a great start to a UFC career - better to start against like #10-15 ranked fighters
 
Lycandroid said:
I have to disagree. I think Pico is bad matchup for Evloev, he has real power on the feet and should be able to atleast counter wrestle Evloev.

Or not, Evloev could just steamroll him.
 
Lycandroid said:
I don't think that's the goal here. This is a rare case where I think they want Pico to win
 
Lycandroid said:
I don't think that's the goal here. This is a rare case where I think they want Pico to win. If Pico loses though Mosvar gets a win over an unranked fighter so they can pretend like it didn't mean much.
 
Lycandroid said:
You have it completely backwards. This is a slap in the face to Evolev who already deserves a title shot for beating Aljo and you can bet the UFC wants him out of the title picture by giving him a much more marketable American for his debut fight who's also an amazing wrestler who can cancel out Evolev's best weapons.
 
I don't care for the matchup, but I like Pico's chances here. Heavy hands are his kryptonite and that's not exactly in Movsar's arsenal. I'm sure he could rock someone with a well placed shot, but he's not shutting your lights out. Hopefully Pico can shake things up before getting finished a couple of times.
 
Lycandroid said:
It's almost certainly the opposite. They have an undefeated fighter that they don't want near the belt. They hope Pico can knock him off and if he doesn't, it's a completely unranked fighter that doesn't improve Evloev's position.

It also seems to be a case of middle-man Ali helping to bury his own client by agreeing to this nonsensical fight.
 
PrideNverDies said:
It's also an absurd talking point even if he didn't have it backwards.

U Fight Cheap has never had a problem with promoting guys it acquires from outside straight to the top. In fact, because it often pays more for these guys than its house slaves, it will sometimes pushe them even more - look at 'fun losses' Chandler's perpetual spot at the top of cards.
 
They clearly don't want Evloev to be the champion. Possibly the worst stylistic match-up he could have. On the other hand, if Pico wins and he gets fast-tracked to a title he could be very entertaining. Like a Michael Chandler.
 
I don’t understand this matchmaking… Pico couldn’t even contend in Bellator why is he fighting the legit Number 1 contender?


Evloev has wins ove Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, Aljo, Ige etc… how much more does he have to do? Does Aaron freaking Pico get him over the hump?

Lets be honest here, the UFC is actively trying to derail Evloev… they don’t want him anywhere near that belt.


If Evloev accomplished half the things he did with a Mexican passport, he’d have an endless supply of title shots.
 
Fact Checker said:
Pico was suppose to fight for the bellator belt prior to the purchase by the pfl. He was on a terror outside of a freak injury against Kennedy
 
podsox said:
He’s also gotten absolutely washed against other minor leaguers… building up his confidence with a steady string of cans is good for Bellator but does nothing for the actual MMA fanbase.

Who has Pico actually beat? I don’t think he’s beaten a single top 50 guy in his career.
 
