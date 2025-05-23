I have to disagree. I think Pico is bad matchup for Evloev, he has real power on the feet and should be able to atleast counter wrestle Evloev.Evloev will win, this is yet another example of the UFC signing a big name from somewhere else and match them up with kryptonite to squash and perception that fighters outside the UFC are elite.
I don't think that's the goal here. This is a rare case where I think they want Pico to winEvloev will win, this is yet another example of the UFC signing a big name from somewhere else and match them up with kryptonite to squash and perception that fighters outside the UFC are elite.
I don't think that's the goal here. This is a rare case where I think they want Pico to win. If Pico loses though Mosvar gets a win over an unranked fighter so they can pretend like it didn't mean much.Evloev will win, this is yet another example of the UFC signing a big name from somewhere else and match them up with kryptonite to squash and perception that fighters outside the UFC are elite.
Evloev will win, this is yet another example of the UFC signing a big name from somewhere else and match them up with kryptonite to squash and perception that fighters outside the UFC are elite.
Evloev will win, this is yet another example of the UFC signing a big name from somewhere else and match them up with kryptonite to squash and perception that fighters outside the UFC are elite.
You have it completely backwards. This is a slap in the face to Evolev who already deserves a title shot for beating Aljo and you can bet the UFC wants him out of the title picture by giving him a much more marketable American for his debut fight who's also an amazing wrestler who can cancel out Evolev's best weapons.
Pico was suppose to fight for the bellator belt prior to the purchase by the pfl. He was on a terror outside of a freak injury against KennedyI don’t understand this matchmaking… Pico couldn’t even contend in Bellator why is he fighting the legit Number 1 contender?
Evloev has wins ove Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, Aljo, Ige etc… how much more does he have to do? Does Aaron freaking Pico get him over the hump?
Lets be honest here, the UFC is actively trying to derail Evloev… they don’t want him anywhere near that belt.
If Evloev accomplished half the things he did with a Mexican passport, he’d have an endless supply of title shots.
Pico was suppose to fight for the bellator belt prior to the purchase by the pfl. He was on a terror outside of a freak injury against Kennedy