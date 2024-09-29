The evidence shows that Black Afrikans who founded the civilization in China were Li-Min

"Black Headed People" - by the Zhou dynasty-Babylonian called them. Sag-Gig- Ga "bhp".

One of the legendary Chinese emperors, Fu- Hsi (son of heaven), was a woolly-haired black man who originated in the oracle of the I Ching- or the Book of Change.

Also, be aware of the true origins of martial arts, karate, kickboxing, and wrestling originated from. And it's not where we have been led to believe.



Imhotep also had wall carvings illustrated in his tomb displaying wrestling holds and many other fighting techniques. This is proof of how far back Kemetic arts goes.

The original people of India were Afrikan. The Latin word India comes from the Greek word (Indus), which means black.

Afrikans Ethiopians called Dravidians (Atro-Australoids) founded Indus Valley Civilization 3000 yrs B.C. Restoring spiritual sciences that originated in Africa.- yoga, kundalini and reflexology.



Hero Di-Yuhai - Chinese medicine uses the logic of ancient Egyptians (Kemetic) who view the universal process. Where there are no boundaries between rest-motion, time-space, mind-matter, sickness and health.

Chinese view reality as a unified field or interwoven pattern of inseparable links to a circular chain called Tao. All emotions, events in nature, sound climate and energy flows.

After reading, hopefully, you can come to an agreement that..... Afrikans are the blueprint and all others are a mere variation of the originals.