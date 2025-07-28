  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Evidence mounting that Topuria's grappling is suspect at the higher levels

H

hbombbisping

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
320
Reaction score
754
Why did he duck Evloev, say he will give up his title before fighting Arman, and why was he taken down and controlled until the end of the round against Bryce Mitchell on top of him after taking him down center cage? He's avoiding elite offensive grapplers for a reason. We did see him gas in that 3 rounder too.

He only wants Islam because he knows once his grappling game game gets exposed by the top guys it's over.

Smart financial move on his part. Get in. Get rich. Get out.


Screenshot-2025-07-28-062342.png
 
Last edited:
balkanbomber85 said:
Evloev pulled out of their fight, which means that (similar as Islame after Arman pulled out) Topuria has no obligation to entertain the pullout merchant.
Click to expand...
He didn't pull out he failed the medical because he popped for covid. That was in 2022 when Topuria was a nobody. He never wanted to do the fight afterwards and said he didn't want Evloev for the rest of his time at FW.
 
hbombbisping said:
Why did he duck Evloev, say he will give up his title before fighting Arman, and why was he taken down and controlled until the end of the round against Bryce Mitchell on top of him after taking him down center cage? He's avoiding elite offensive grapplers for a reason. We did see him gas in that 3 rounder too.

He only wants Islam because he knows once his grappling game game gets exposed by the top guys it's over.

Smart financial move on his part. Get in. Get rich. Get out.


Screenshot-2025-07-28-062342.png
Click to expand...
He has so little confidence in that grappling he wanted to face one of the best ones in MMA at it......

Fight Islam or fight Evloev....... hmmmmm tough decision here folks. Islam can actually finish fights using his grappling. Let us know when Evloev manages to do the same.
 
www.bjpenn.com

UFC champion Ilia Topuria not impressed by Movsar Evloev, would rather fight Diego Lopes | BJPenn.com

Ilia Topuria isn't exactly enticed by the idea of defending his UFC Featherweight Championship against the undefeated Movsar Evloev.
www.bjpenn.com www.bjpenn.com

www.mmafighting.com

Movsar Evloev vows to chase Ilia Topuria to middleweight if that’s what it takes: ‘I will go after him’

Movsar Evloev wants to become UFC champion first and foremost but he also finally wants the chance to face Ilia Topuria, even if that means moving up several divisions to get the fight he desires most.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
hbombbisping said:
He didn't pull out he failed the medical because he popped for covid. That was in 2022 when Topuria was a nobody. He never wanted to do the fight afterwards and said he didn't want Evloev for the rest of his time at FW.
Click to expand...


Ah, ok, so cancelling a fight because of Covid is not a pull out but cancelling a fight because of a back injury is, understood!

Screenshot (593).png


Your whole agenda is based on shitting on Topuria and other fighters who are in some kind of challenge with the Dagis, like nothing changed in comparison to your banned accounts.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
Ah, ok, so cancelling a fight because of Covid is not a pull out but cancelling a fight because of a back injury is, understood!

View attachment 1106081


Your whole agenda is based on shitting on Topuria and other fighters who are in some kind of challenge with the Dagis, like nothing changed in comparison to your banned accounts.
Click to expand...
He didn't cancel the 2022 fight. The UFC did because he failed the covid portion of the medical.

Stop getting so defensive as well I've been showering Topuria with praise even saying he had GOAT potential, but his latest comments about Arman and wanting to give up his title rather than fight him are disappointing from a fans perspective, and also very telling.
 
Last edited:
Who is the awesome grappler to beat him then aside from Islam? Hard to say he ducking Movsar when Movsar cant get a title fight even now that Volk is the champion.
 
hbombbisping said:
He didn't cancel the fight. The UFC did because he failed the covid portion of the medical.

Stop getting so defensive as well I've been showering Topuria with praise even saying he had GOAT potential, but his latest comments about Arman and wanting to give up his title rather than fight him are disappointing from a fans perspective, and also very telling.
Click to expand...

He also said he would never fight Holloway, how did that end up.
 
Topuria was not into wasting any time with the permanent pullout merchant which Evolves is in reality!

The man wants to build a legacy and went up to challenge himself while Evolved keeps on fighting once ever 16 months.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
The Ilia hype is blown out of proportion
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
ejazahmednit
ejazahmednit
ExitLUPin
With Ilia gone the only FW that can beat Volk now is Jean Silva
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
omawho402
omawho402

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,734
Messages
57,621,410
Members
175,774
Latest member
Rosencrantz

Share this page

Back
Top