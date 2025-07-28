Evidence mounting that Topuria's grappling is suspect at the higher levels

hbombbisping
Why did he duck Evloev, say he will give up his title before fighting Arman, and why was he taken down and controlled until the end of the round against Bryce Mitchell on top of him after taking him down center cage? He's avoiding elite offensive grapplers for a reason. We did see him gas in that 3 rounder too.
He only wants Islam because he knows once his grappling game game gets exposed by the top guys it's over.
Smart financial move on his part. Get in. Get rich. Get out.
