Movies Everything Everywhere All At Once

What you think of the movie?
I enjoyed it. This is the first movie that actually brought a tear to my eye. I was alone so no one saw.

I guess because I relate it to what I'm dealing with. I'm Waymond and my wife is Evelyn.
 
Haven’t seen it yet but there must be something to it considering everyone I know enjoyed it. Have to say the trailer didn’t look like something that could take home a Oscar
 
GoshiShun17 said:
What you think of the movie?
I enjoyed it. This is the first movie that actually brought a tear to my eye. I was alone so no one saw.

I guess because I relate it to what I'm dealing with. I'm Waymond and my wife is Evelyn.
It's a quirky fun little movie, but it did feel it dragged on a bit in the last 1/3

I put it more along the vibes of Shaun of the Dead. Not an Oscar worthy movie though
 
Movie title sounds like something a gen z kid would say so I never gave it a shot.
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
Haven’t seen it yet but there must be something to it considering everyone I know enjoyed it. Have to say the trailer didn’t look like something that could take home a Oscar
Get To Da Choppa said:
It's a quirky fun little movie, but it did feel it dragged on a bit in the last 1/3

I put it more along the vibes of Shaun of the Dead. Not an Oscar worthy movie though
5crew said:
My parents zoned off half way watching it.
I found it interesting and give it a solid 7.5.

But the hype after Oscars seems to be overblown.
I agree about it not being necessarily Oscar worthy. At least specifically Jaime Lee Curtis.

The acting was good by everyone but her role wasn't that deep. Anyone could have played it. I guess they felt they owed her one.

I think the daughter probably had the best performance.
 
GoshiShun17 said:
I think the daughter probably had the best performance.
I agree, I went googling her name and past films after watching this one. I have always watched Michelle Yeoh films from young, mostly Hong Kong films, so I know her acting chops. But Stephanie Hsu is a brand new face for me and I thought her performance was brilliant in this film.
 
I don't get the hype how did this win Oscars. glad I watched this for free on TUBI instead of paying at a theater.
It was brutal to sit through 2 hrs and 19 mins of this
 
TardStrong said:
I really enjoyed the beginning of the movie but it just went a little too far out there. Havent finished it
I had to pause the film at 1 hr it got too ridiculous by then I didn't care about her jerk ass daughter or wimpy husband
 
Jesus X said:
It was such a dumb edgelord tactic to have the security get strong from taking a butt plug wtf was that crass shite.
neverending-sunglasses.gif
 
I love taking a gummy and watching this movie
 
Hot dog hands... I mean ...come on... wtf! Seems like some adult swim tv show.
 
The bagel and the butt plug trophy are two clues straight guys did not write this film. Bagel looks more like an anus when jobu tupaki shows it in the cult area
1*TDILOzJFv8Ju7GODk6QBoA.gif
 
