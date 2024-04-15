Everything, Everywhere all at Once - Alex Pereira

We are blessed to be on this timeline right now where Alex Periera is a 2 time champ, is setting new UFC records and is one of the biggest stars

But this nearly did not happen. This was so close to not happening, to his night ending in Brazil in 2017.

Israel Adesanya had Alex Pereira all but out on his feet, and it was only the intervention of a hometown ref with a standing 8 count (which was more like 12-13 secs) to let him recover and go onto win the fight.
A detail lost of many casual fans and no doubt shedoggers.

The sheer absurdity of a standing 8 count in that situation needs to quantified. It virtually never happens in pro kickboxing. 99.9% of the time the fight just plays out and ends.
To clarify
- Izzy and Alex have over 100 pro kickboxing fights between them, this is the only time there was a standing 8 count in all of their fights. Every single other time when Alex or Izzy was about to finish an opponent... the ref lets what's about to happen, happen.

Alex is where he is now no doubt due to his size, power, stamina and skill. But lets not forget, he will always be Izzy's son, and the only way he broke free of this was via a friendly local ref back in 2017 - without this, its highyly unlikely we would be where we are now. We may not have had Izzy in the UFC even as he would have rightly been a glory kickboxing champ that night.

And yes you Alex fans will be mad - but fact check what I have stated on the rarity of a standing 8 count in pro kickboxing vs the fight just taking its natural course. It is what it is.
 
pretty gay post dude. you used a bunch of big words and shit. no one has time for that.
 
haha these low IQ sherdoggers being destroyed by the objective truth

simpforelon said:
And yes you Alex fans will be mad - but fact check what I have stated on the rarity of a standing 8 count in pro kickboxing vs the fight just taking its natural course. It is what it is.
The thing is didn't get much attention at the time - if that where to happen now, that sort of rarity in kickboxing of a standing 8 count, in front of a home crowd with a hometown ref... when one guy is on the verge of being TKO'd... it would be all over the forums.

Just face it, Alex is very lucky to be here, thank the hometown ref

And if I'm wrong, simply show me some more instances of standing 8 counts being used in pro kickboxing, vs the ref just letting the fight play out

It never happens - only when someone like Alex Pereira needs to be saved from being TKO'd in front of his home crowd.
 
Uber_Noober said:
What's your real account?
lmao as predicted low IQ sherdoggers not interested in objective facts around the rarity and complete lack of standing 8 counts in pro kickboxing and the circumstances in this fight (when Alex was about to be TKO'd), but rather the messenger.
 
KoChang said:
You're not even trying. Sharpen up.
barely have to try, I've watched tone of kickboxing and can't think of a standing 8 count ever being used except to save Alex Peiera, in Brazil, when the ref is Brazilian, when hes about to be TKO'd by Izzy. In every other circumstance the ref will just stand back and let the fight play out.

All the above is objective fact. And objective fact is the achilles heel of gullible bandwagon sherdoggers like yourself.

Why are you (sherdoggers in general) so mad over this? both can be true, Alex can be on the path to be one of the all time combat sport goats, he can have 3 "wins" over Izzy, he can be a double glory champ.

But at the same time its also true Izzy owns his soul, embarrassed him so bad in Brazil the ref had to give him a standing 8 count when hes on the verge of being TKO'd - much like end of round 1 in their 3rd fight.

Why is it when these factors are not at play, and the same thing happens again (Izzy landing first) Alex gets KO'd cold?

The truth is never something to be mad at.
 
Your dead wrong about the whole standing 8 count shit, perhaps it did save him who knows. But those were the rules and they both understood them.
 
