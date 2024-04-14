Everyone who said Justin would starch Max needs to reevaluate their fandom

It doesn't surprise me to hear people on here say stupid shit.



But it was a dangerous fight for both guys. Max got dropped in the fight, which is not a common occurance for him. Gaethje is always dangerous, but Max came in bulked up and prepared.



I really think he was fortunate to land that spinning back kick at the end of rd 1, which seemed to put Gaethje off focus for the majority of the fight.



But now here come the people to shit on Gaethje, because people can't appreciate these warriors fighting for our entertainment. It's just a pissing contest around here with people needing to feel justified in their beliefs and predictions.