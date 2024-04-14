Everyone who said Justin would starch Max needs to reevaluate their fandom

Gathje has no clue about range nothing but a stand and bang fighter to entertain UFC's braindead fan base, I much prefer grapplers much smarter fighters, love strikers like Cung Le
at least he understood range and timing also the BMF title is so stupid and unprofessional.
 
Sorry, I was wrong.
The amount of people who counted out Max is one of the most mind boggling things I have ever seen in my 20 years as a fan. I saw people comparing this to Tony Ferguson. Absolutely insanity.
Well you see, sometimes in fights, shit happens and alters the entire way a person thought the fight would go.

Now acting like a Gaethje prediction was ridiculous AFTER the fight… that’s the real crime. It’s a fight. Shit happens. Favorites lose, underdogs win. Black belts get subbed by blue belts. KO artists get knocked out with hard jabs. That’s show business, baby.
 
It doesn't surprise me to hear people on here say stupid shit.

But it was a dangerous fight for both guys. Max got dropped in the fight, which is not a common occurance for him. Gaethje is always dangerous, but Max came in bulked up and prepared.

I really think he was fortunate to land that spinning back kick at the end of rd 1, which seemed to put Gaethje off focus for the majority of the fight.

But now here come the people to shit on Gaethje, because people can't appreciate these warriors fighting for our entertainment. It's just a pissing contest around here with people needing to feel justified in their beliefs and predictions.
 
Max landed a kick that changed the fight. Justin was basically done after round one. He couldn’t breathe
 
Was very happy to be proven wrong, was expecting Justin to destroy him but that was just incredible from Max, give him POTN plus FOTN while the UFC is at it, Aljo's paycheck to Max
 
I said this back in January


Eh it was more of a stumble and he recovered quickly
 
On everything I love I have been singing maxs praises for weeks now, he is so far ahead of every fighter except volk it’s insane, he would be the GOAT if volk never existed and this is a fact


The leg kicks were never going to be of much substance and gaethje was always going to get rocked


Dont bet on a fighter to lose becuase you think it’ll be the fight their granite chin gets cracked
 
I’m a huge fan of both but yeah, I thought the Dustin max fight would be similar tonight. Max is a ducking warrior and that sad one of my favorite fights ever
 
I wouldn't go that far, but people who throw 100 gallons of interpretive analysis towards definitive predictions when either side can end it with one shot need to calm the fuck down
 
Ferguson couldn't even hold Holloway's jockstrap.

Holloway is a 2x undisputed FW champ, with 2x finishes over Aldo. He also KOed the guy that absolutely rocked Ferguson, and who was clearly next in line for the LW title shot.
 
