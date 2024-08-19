Everyone likes to criticize, but what do you think Izzy's should improve if he wants to become champ again?

At 35 he's not gonna make any big changes. Even though he's slightly improving in all areas from fight camp to fight camp that's not enough to be as good or better than fighters who have spent decades improving one martial art.



Also, his style relies on athleticism and speed which disappear as a fighter ages.



In my opinion he should either retire now or take a legacy fight such as Whittaker 3 or Chimaev.



I was expecting him to at least catch DDP with his hook counter but for some reason that didn't happen, now if that's from Adesnya declining or maybe DDP is just that good with his blitzes. Probably both.



As for your question, depending on the fight, I would have Adesnaya mostly drilling TDD, Get ups, Choke defenses and most importantly he should be doing lots of exercises for his gas tank as that may decide the winner. He's already miles ahead of Borz in the striking so no need to do too much striking exercises and drills.



Now for Whittaker it's much easier, just keep doing more of the same. He's already had 2 fights with him so they both know each other quite well. This fight would be a fight of adjustments.

I would have him train 65% striking and 35% defensive wreslting.

He probably already has striking setups which he didn't get to use in the second fight so that's good.



So yeah either fight Borz in Saudi Arabia in January or Whittaker in Sydney in February and call it a career.



Crazy to think he's been in 12 consecutive title fights.