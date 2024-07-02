Everyone is taking turns making fun of Chandler, now it's RDA's turn

RDA is not wrong at all.



Chandler has honestly embarrassed himself with thirsting after McGregor since his loss to Poirier. It's not even trying to get the fight - that's all fine, but the fucking glazing he's done on Conor to try and "secure" (which he is just so beyond dumb for thinking this is how it works for a narcissist like Conor) his future fight with him has just been repulsive.



Khabib - the one guy who didn't show Conor one modicum of respect - is the only guy who's had Conor begging and pleading to fight him, even after he dog walked him.