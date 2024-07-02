  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Everyone is taking turns making fun of Chandler, now it's RDA's turn

rda-cooked-him-v0-dapbikpz95ad1.jpeg


Holy shiz... this guy is getting cooked by everyone in the UFC. He's sinking to Ian Garry levels day by day.
 
RDA is not wrong at all.

Chandler has honestly embarrassed himself with thirsting after McGregor since his loss to Poirier. It's not even trying to get the fight - that's all fine, but the fucking glazing he's done on Conor to try and "secure" (which he is just so beyond dumb for thinking this is how it works for a narcissist like Conor) his future fight with him has just been repulsive.

Khabib - the one guy who didn't show Conor one modicum of respect - is the only guy who's had Conor begging and pleading to fight him, even after he dog walked him.
 
Gabe said:
RDA has underrated Twitter fingers for someone of his personality. I always wondered if it was Ali making his Tweets.
RDA hasn't been with Ali in like a decade.
 
RDA is right, Chandler wasting all this time with the Conor crap, fights never happening, we going round and round in circles constantly, he is getting older and wasting so much time, time is so precious when you start to get closer to 40 as a fighter. He will regret it, 2-3 UFC record is not gonna be remembered, he will be seen as another Bellator signing that never worked like Askren and Lombard and others etc
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
RDA is right, Chandler wasting all this time with the Conor crap, fights never happening, we going round and round in circles constantly, he is getting older and wasting so much time, time is so precious when you start to get closer to 40 as a fighter. He will regret it, 2-3 UFC record is not gonna be remembered, he will be seen as another Bellator signing that never worked like Askren and Lombard and others etc
The UFC has to have something lined up for him after retirement. I can't see someone like Chandler putting all of his eggs in one basket like this and losing years of his fighting career sitting on the sidelines waiting for Conor without a backup plan.
 
HNIC215 said:
That's why he's scared to take any other fight.

Another loss makes it 2-4 and less likely to earn a huge payday in the future.

He's basically angling and waiting for retirement money.
So can anyone honestly say Chandler has earned red panty night status given this information?

This is a 2 part question

Part 2: honestly what's in it for Conor?
 
If he keeps getting ethered, he’s going to end up breaking down, run away and joining a cult
 
Chandler is a good kid, I feel bad for him that he's getting bullied.
 
