Everyone is taking turns making fun of Chandler, now it's RDA's turn

Holy shiz... this guy is getting cooked by everyone in the UFC. He's sinking to Ian Garry levels day by day.
I might be wrong but RDA hasn't been represented by Domincance MMA (Ali) for years now.RDA has underrated Twitter fingers for someone of his personality. I always wondered if it was Ali making his Tweets.
Khabib - the one guy who didn't show Conor one modicum of respect - is the only guy who's had Conor begging and pleading to fight him, even after he dog walked him.
That's why he's scared to take any other fight.2-3 UFC record is not gonna be remembered
The UFC has to have something lined up for him after retirement. I can't see someone like Chandler putting all of his eggs in one basket like this and losing years of his fighting career sitting on the sidelines waiting for Conor without a backup plan.RDA is right, Chandler wasting all this time with the Conor crap, fights never happening, we going round and round in circles constantly, he is getting older and wasting so much time, time is so precious when you start to get closer to 40 as a fighter. He will regret it, 2-3 UFC record is not gonna be remembered, he will be seen as another Bellator signing that never worked like Askren and Lombard and others etc
So can anyone honestly say Chandler has earned red panty night status given this information?That's why he's scared to take any other fight.
Another loss makes it 2-4 and less likely to earn a huge payday in the future.
He's basically angling and waiting for retirement money.