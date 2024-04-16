Everyone forgot about my boi Round 3

Pechan
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2021
- Messages
- 6,093
- Reaction score
- 11,939
Bangkok ready Khalil vs Hill is the fight to make imo, Hill needs to fight down coming off a loss and is time to give someone new a shot at the top.
Rakic can fight Krylov or rematch Smith.
Rakic vs Hill is just two top 5 remaining in the top 5, boring and unfair to the rest of the division, if you lose you should defend your ranking next imo.
Rakic can fight Krylov or rematch Smith.
Rakic vs Hill is just two top 5 remaining in the top 5, boring and unfair to the rest of the division, if you lose you should defend your ranking next imo.