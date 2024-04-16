Everyone forgot about my boi Round 3

Bangkok ready Khalil vs Hill is the fight to make imo, Hill needs to fight down coming off a loss and is time to give someone new a shot at the top.

Rakic can fight Krylov or rematch Smith.

Rakic vs Hill is just two top 5 remaining in the top 5, boring and unfair to the rest of the division, if you lose you should defend your ranking next imo.
 
i like it. i like khalil, he’s a fun fighter to watch. if he wins, title shot.
 
Pechan said:
Bangkok ready Khalil vs Hill is the fight to make imo, Hill needs to fight down coming off a loss and is time to give someone new a shot at the top.

Rakic can fight Krylov or rematch Smith.

Rakic vs Hill is just two top 5 remaining in the top 5, boring and unfair to the rest of the division, if you lose you should defend your ranking next imo.
Oooh, good shout Sherbro!

Khalil vs Hill might be a jump up for Khalil rankings-wise, but skill-for-skill that's a pretty damn interesting fight...
 
I agree that losing fighters should have to fight down in the rankings.

However, Hill and Rakic should both take some time off after getting flatlined. And Khalil and Krylov have waited long enough. So I would do Khalil-Krylov, with the winner fighting Jiri for the next title shot (after Ankalaev).
 
laleggenda27 said:
I agree that losing fighters should have to fight down in the rankings.

However, Hill and Rakic should both take some time off after getting flatlined. And Khalil and Krylov have waited long enough. So I would do Khalil-Krylov, with the winner fighting Jiri for the next title shot (after Ankalaev).
Like this too, my only issue is that both have been out for a while, yes they should take some time off but can Rakic actually afford that? he spent nearly two years already without making money, Hill probably made a healthy amount in his last two fights so he can probably chill but I doubt Rakic is gonna be out for too long.
 
Rob Rain said:
Who fights for the belt then
Khalil/Ank would ideally already be matched up to fight within a month or two, so Alex gets the winner in the fall. Of course the ufcs matchmaking is fucked most of the time. I really don't think Jiri should get a rematch, not this early. After another top win or two, sure.
 
man please. khalil probably never going to sniff a title at LHW.
 
Pechan said:
Like this too, my only issue is that both have been out for a while, yes they should take some time off but can Rakic actually afford that? he spent nearly two years already without making money, Hill probably made a healthy amount in his last two fights so he can probably chill but I doubt Rakic is gonna be out for too long.
Extended breaks should be mandatory after getting KO'd. If he needs to do some private lessons to make some quick cash, then so be it.
 
