Everyone forgot about my boi Round 3

laleggenda27 said: I agree that losing fighters should have to fight down in the rankings.



However, Hill and Rakic should both take some time off after getting flatlined. And Khalil and Krylov have waited long enough. So I would do Khalil-Krylov, with the winner fighting Jiri for the next title shot (after Ankalaev). Click to expand...

Like this too, my only issue is that both have been out for a while, yes they should take some time off but can Rakic actually afford that? he spent nearly two years already without making money, Hill probably made a healthy amount in his last two fights so he can probably chill but I doubt Rakic is gonna be out for too long.