Everyone calling Xicão a Hype Job, a Bush League Big Fish etc., and getting gassed off Lewis's svelte appearance is going to be silenced this evening.

Tallison is 6'7", 83" reach and 259lbs.He has finished every one of his opponents in the first round.He's main event on his second fight in the UFC for a reason, and he's already ranked 13th.If we were talking about say 2017 Lewis maybe this conversation would be different, but Derrick unfortunately is now 40 and 2-4 in his last six, being finished in three of those losses (Tallison is 25).I see Lewis getting finished brutally tonight. I expect Xicão to respect his power and experience and go carefully for a minute or two, but once he adjusts to Derrick's movement, rhythm etc. I see him starting to throw heat, and get him out of there in two rounds max. Neither of them is big on grappling so that's how it will go. Then a more formidable opponent for Tallison, but at 25 and 9 fights no need to climb the staircase two steps at a time.