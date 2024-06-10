  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Every time Dustin Poirier grabbed his fight shorts VS Islam Makhachev

I bet his wife get great cardio training when she try to remove his pants.
 

I think theres more videos from every fight as he’s a fight-short grabbin’ son of a gun


He should just wear the Vale Tudo briefs man
 
It's a hood thing apparently, Dustin grew up from there so I guess its a habit.
 
I really like the lead right hook, shorts adjust into left straight combo he threw a couple times.
 
You couldn't pay me to watch that video (although I have a begrudging admiration to the bastard who made it). I got angst every single time he did it. I'm like - he's getting kicked in the head when he does it next time !!! Just focus on the guy in front of you Dustin and just stop adjustin' !!!!
 
