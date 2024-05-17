Every Spinning Wheel Kick KO in UFC History

Odd to say, but Rockhold actually took his pretty well, and Belfort could be completely merciless with the follow up at times, those were solid shots.
 
Odd to say, but Rockhold actually took his pretty well, and Belfort could be completely merciless with the follow up at times, those were solid shots.
Props to Rockhold and Bisping both for fighting that mythical creature with no known weaknesses. They never stood a chance, but they deserve respect for making the walk.
 
14 total. Enjoy fellas.

Too bad Ice Skater Kevin Lee survived the kick, otherwise Barboza would've had two entries

qw_6Rz.gif
 
After of these years, I still see a little nod from Rockhold before Belfort lands that kick.

What the hell was that stoppage on the last one? Looked early.
 
More amazing than all of these actual (T)KOs is how the champagne flute that Robert Whittaker calls a chin barely even wobbled taking one.
 
After of these years, I still see a little nod from Rockhold before Belfort lands that kick.
Yeah, I remember it was a work. That's where Luke was like, OK, I'm ready to be decapitated now.
 
