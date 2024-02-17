Shaolin Alan
This looked interesting and I hadn't seen it shared here before.
Feel free to comment towards his evolution as a martial artist. He appears to have started out an aggressive ground fighter, who stays active on top and hunts relentlessly for submissions. His tenure with UFC has certainly shown us he's found his hands and appears to love them. Should be an interesting bout tonight.
Enjoy...
