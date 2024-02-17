At the start of his career he was very wrestling and submission centric. Now he's become a lot more boxing focused. He has his issues though, early in his career he got rocked bad by a head kick and then vs that British random at 155 in the UFC he almost got put out again, even Bryce's camp noticed it and Ilia was getting bothered by some high kicks from Mitchell. He just doesn't seem to comfortable with the kicking aspect of the game at all and he does his best work on the onside, I said it about a year ago, I'd like to see him vs someone rangey with good technical striking like a Kattar, Yair, Max, Allen etc. Think it would have told us a lot more about him.



In the pocket he's a dynamo.