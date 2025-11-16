Every grappling sport on the planet has anti-stalling rules, except for MMA

sakfjgadsyukgf

sakfjgadsyukgf

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 26, 2014
Messages
419
Reaction score
245
"If you don't like one guy/gal laying on another for 25 minutes, go watch kickboxing brah. You don't appreciate grappling". People trot out this dumb argument every time we have a night like this.

My brother in Christ, every grappling sport known to man has rules that prevent stalling like we saw last night- except MMA. Let's look up the rulebook for folkstyle wrestling:

"What constitutes stalling? No attempt to improve their position, Holding" https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Spo...ion/# 4 Stalling, Stalemate & Fleeing.ppt.pdf

Same thing in freestyle wrestling. Judo is even stricter about penalizing passivity. Here, read the new IBJJF rules penalizing stalling https://www.flograppling.com/articl...ew-stalling-rules-are-essential-for-the-sport

MMA is the only grappling sport in the world where you can just stall on top of someone for the entire match and win. We can still be grappling fans and be against stalling. Yellow cards, standups, whatever..... It's OK to want to see action in a grappling match, that doesn't make you a kickboxing-only fan
 
I wholeheartedly agree.

Any prolonged body on body contact is protected by the rules -- because Fouls are more available when the fighters remain in contact.

That’s why avoidance and managing distance in the real world is at a premium.

MMA should definitely limit prolonged body-on-body contact as an offset to not allowing other actions currently prohibited.

And don't act like street fights are the pinnacle of violence -- we know what gory things humans will do to each other at war and what animals will do in nature.
 
The only way to really stop it is to rule any fight not ending in a finish as a draw or NC and that's not gonna happen. Standing them up constantly is just gonna rack up more takedowns for the wrestler.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
MMA is supposed to be a mix of striking and grappling, but hipsters here want it to be 100% grappling. <lmao>
Click to expand...
They want it to be lnp and wls, because that’s the only thing they understand. Everything else with more action, slick technique and excitement, seems to be too complicated for them to understand what they’re watching.
 
sakfjgadsyukgf said:
"If you don't like one guy/gal laying on another for 25 minutes, go watch kickboxing brah. You don't appreciate grappling". People trot out this dumb argument every time we have a night like this.
Click to expand...

Youre a dumbass. Islam didnt stall, he was active on the ground and in complete control.

He wasnt hurt on the feet, he didnt use grappling as some escape rout to survive as other fighters do.

And dont watch kikcboxing, dont watch any sport.
 
If there's enough of a skill disparity for the wrestler to take the other guy down and keep him down, there's no ruleset that can really punish that without making it unfair to grapplers. We already get standups for no reason all the time as it is.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
MMA is supposed to be a mix of striking and grappling, but hipsters here want it to be 100% grappling. <lmao>
Click to expand...
You mean the same people that cheer when fighters like Leon get separated from fighting against the octagon for 30 seconds being wildly inconsistent? You don’t say
 
VAfan said:
it kind of does though - most refs will stand guys up for LnP (eventually), and break guys up for stalling against the wall. it's just at the ref's discretion.
Click to expand...
This is highly unfair and allows refs to on one hand break up a fight against the octagon after 30 seconds but allow someone else to just maintain top position and entire round depending on fan or UFC preference
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,948
Messages
58,472,119
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top