Every grappling sport on the planet has anti-stalling rules, except for MMA

Orange Belt
"If you don't like one guy/gal laying on another for 25 minutes, go watch kickboxing brah. You don't appreciate grappling". People trot out this dumb argument every time we have a night like this.
My brother in Christ, every grappling sport known to man has rules that prevent stalling like we saw last night- except MMA. Let's look up the rulebook for folkstyle wrestling:
"What constitutes stalling? No attempt to improve their position, Holding" https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Spo...ion/# 4 Stalling, Stalemate & Fleeing.ppt.pdf
Same thing in freestyle wrestling. Judo is even stricter about penalizing passivity. Here, read the new IBJJF rules penalizing stalling https://www.flograppling.com/articl...ew-stalling-rules-are-essential-for-the-sport
MMA is the only grappling sport in the world where you can just stall on top of someone for the entire match and win. We can still be grappling fans and be against stalling. Yellow cards, standups, whatever..... It's OK to want to see action in a grappling match, that doesn't make you a kickboxing-only fan
MMA is the only grappling sport in the world where you can just stall on top of someone for the entire match and win. We can still be grappling fans and be against stalling. Yellow cards, standups, whatever..... It's OK to want to see action in a grappling match, that doesn't make you a kickboxing-only fan