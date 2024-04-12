Everglades vs. Yellowstone [Wildlife]

Deorum

Deorum

Fuck Your Thots
@Black
Joined
Dec 1, 2020
Messages
7,130
Reaction score
32,909
The second and third largest national parks in the contiguous lower 48 of the United States (after Death Valley) are not only two of the world's most unique ecosystems and amongst the very first selected for UNESCO World Heritage site status, but also undoubtedly amongst the greatest wildlife destinations where biodiversity, concentration, and quality are concerned. Which of them piques more curiosity and fascination?





I haven't had the chance to visit the Everglades yet, but I've been to the GYE on a few different occasions: witnessing a grizzly with two cubs in Lamar Valley and a nesting pair of bald eagles along the Madison River aren't things you soon forget. The Everglades is also home to a substantial population of invasive burmese pythons that have caused widespread ecological destruction over the last several decades and are frequently at war with the native gators.
 
Just a matter of personal preference if you will. The Everglades is more diverse because wetlands hold more species, but its tough to actually see any of it. Much of the life is hidden completely from view. Yellowstone fits the idea of nature for many people, particulalry those that only know of nature through TV and Disney movies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Deorum
America's Best Idea (Worldwide)
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
crabmeat
crabmeat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,773
Messages
55,381,068
Members
174,755
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top