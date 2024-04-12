Everglades vs. Yellowstone [Wildlife]

The second and third largest national parks in the contiguous lower 48 of the United States (after Death Valley) are not only two of the world's most unique ecosystems and amongst the very first selected for UNESCO World Heritage site status, but also undoubtedly amongst the greatest wildlife destinations where biodiversity, concentration, and quality are concerned. Which of them piques more curiosity and fascination?I haven't had the chance to visit the Everglades yet, but I've been to the GYE on a few different occasions: witnessing a grizzly with two cubs in Lamar Valley and a nesting pair of bald eagles along the Madison River aren't things you soon forget. The Everglades is also home to a substantial population of invasive burmese pythons that have caused widespread ecological destruction over the last several decades and are frequently at war with the native gators.