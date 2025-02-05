Ever make peace with an Enemy?

The last "enemy" I had was a coworker who absolutely hated me. I don't know why because I didn't hate her but I did start to dislike her because she was talking shit about me and although I couldn't prove it, she fucked with my stuff. To this day I still don't know why. It stopped being my problem when I quit. I guess at some point she stopped hating me because she once asked me if I could help with work after I had already quit.



I haven't had "enemies" for a long time now. One of the benefits of working on my own so I don't have to be around people I don't want to.