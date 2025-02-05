  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Ever make peace with an Enemy?

How was it done? Why did you choose to do it? How were relations going forward?
 
Both times have been the essential male gorilla type tangle. Stuff might simmer, then pops off. Fists get thrown. First time guy was like 'just wanted to see if you'd take it.' I was like WTF. Second time, I saw the guy later and he just gave me the shitty Goldy smile and acted like we were old friends.
 
Sure. Two FF’s that I had issues with eventually became coworkers I got along with. Basically we all just had to realized that nothing is worth losing a job over.
 
I once ran into some dude that I had a bad confrontation with 20 years before. He didnt remember who I was. I was so mad at the sight of him that I just tore into him. I told him what I thought of him and what a piece of shit he was. But he offered a hand of apology and I took it.

I still see the dude around nowadays but I dont acknowledge him, we aint never gonna be friends, dont trust him at all. But I did accept it.
 
"FF'S?"
 
Sure. Two FF’s that I had issues with eventually became coworkers I got along with. Basically we all just had to realized that nothing is worth losing a job over.
firefighters
 
There was a guy at work that I tried to make peace with, but it didnt work after too long. We could never get along and I was able to just leave and find another job. It was a shit job anyway and even if he had been slid under a bus and tasted his own blood and didnt work there anymore, it would still have been a shit job, so it was just a good reason to leave.
 
I'm not a child or a woman, nor have I been to war, so don't think I've ever had an enemy.
 
The last "enemy" I had was a coworker who absolutely hated me. I don't know why because I didn't hate her but I did start to dislike her because she was talking shit about me and although I couldn't prove it, she fucked with my stuff. To this day I still don't know why. It stopped being my problem when I quit. I guess at some point she stopped hating me because she once asked me if I could help with work after I had already quit.

I haven't had "enemies" for a long time now. One of the benefits of working on my own so I don't have to be around people I don't want to.
 
Is the enemy of my enemy my friend or my enemy
 
*you're

I can see why you have so many enemies if a throw away reply like that rattles you.

Do you have a cute little list of everyone who's wronged you?

XAaSKq.gif
 
Yes.
 
I respected Ronda Rousey when she wouldnt shake Meisha's hand.

She didnt like her. Beating her ass didnt change how she felt about her.
 
No, will outlive them all and piss on their grave.
 
