  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ever heard of a fighter getting slept twice in a row an than get a title shot?

Well when you put it like that…. Does seem pretty egregious. But in context, not as bad.
 
Put some asterisks on those ko’s! Short notice and Volk’s got this!

R-right?
 
Dimbis said:
Put some asterisks on those ko’s! Short notice and Volk’s got this!

R-right?
Click to expand...
Volks done
On the downside of 35 with back to back ko losses

That's how fast this game passes you by and it's over

its ruthless as fuck
 
filthynumber1 said:
I'm just stating facts mate

Nothing but love for volk.
And I will be rooting for him but I won't be betting on him
Click to expand...
"Getting slept" is a disrespectful way to describe what happened.


So is completely ignoring his legacy. He is more than just "a fighter".
 
Volk is beating lopes i don't understand why anyone thinks otherwise. Lopes isn't topuria or Islam. It's gonna look like the yair fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Usssssyyyy
Best 5 in a row wins ever?
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,797
Messages
56,921,945
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top