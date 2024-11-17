Almost all women have a story of a feeling uncomfortable from getting attention from men they're not interested in.



What would you do if you were getting attention from a woman you're not interested romantically/sexually in at all?



Maybe she's unattractive/you're married/you're gay/etc., but she keeps texting you and wants to meet you.



Or imagine you're a young employee working at a deli making sandwiches and a regular older customer is clearly showing interest in you when you have no interest in her.