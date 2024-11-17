  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Relationship Ever gotten unwanted attention from women?

Almost all women have a story of a feeling uncomfortable from getting attention from men they're not interested in.

What would you do if you were getting attention from a woman you're not interested romantically/sexually in at all?

Maybe she's unattractive/you're married/you're gay/etc., but she keeps texting you and wants to meet you.

Or imagine you're a young employee working at a deli making sandwiches and a regular older customer is clearly showing interest in you when you have no interest in her.
 
