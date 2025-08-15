Ever find out a memory you had was false?

My whole life I grew up with this insane memory of my family getting carjacked in a rough neighborhood and my mom getting stabbed and having to go to the hospital. I vividly remembered paramedics on the scene and my mother getting carried away in a stretcher and loaded onto an ambulance. I was about 4 or 5. I carried this traumatic memory my entire life. One day in my 30s I asked my mom about this incident and she was shocked because no such thing had happened.



According to her, there was one incident where we got stopped by cops because my dad was driving under the influence. And my mom did get taken to the hospital in an ambulance when she was pregnant with my sister and had complications. She thinks both incidents were probably rough on me and maybe my mind combined those two memories into one traumatic event that never happened.



I was living with a false memory my whole life and was traumatized for no reason. It makes me wonder what else I remember wrong. How much of our lives are made up of stories that are not entirely true?