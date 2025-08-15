  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ever find out a memory you had was false?

E

ezikel315

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jun 13, 2025
Messages
234
Reaction score
278
My whole life I grew up with this insane memory of my family getting carjacked in a rough neighborhood and my mom getting stabbed and having to go to the hospital. I vividly remembered paramedics on the scene and my mother getting carried away in a stretcher and loaded onto an ambulance. I was about 4 or 5. I carried this traumatic memory my entire life. One day in my 30s I asked my mom about this incident and she was shocked because no such thing had happened.

According to her, there was one incident where we got stopped by cops because my dad was driving under the influence. And my mom did get taken to the hospital in an ambulance when she was pregnant with my sister and had complications. She thinks both incidents were probably rough on me and maybe my mind combined those two memories into one traumatic event that never happened.

I was living with a false memory my whole life and was traumatized for no reason. It makes me wonder what else I remember wrong. How much of our lives are made up of stories that are not entirely true?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,838
Messages
57,686,439
Members
175,807
Latest member
Fug

Share this page

Back
Top