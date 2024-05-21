Ever Experience UFC "Jamais Vu"?

Jamais vu is the opposite of deja vu, that is, even when you see something familiar, something you've see before, there's the illusion that you're seeing it for the first time.



This happens to me a lot when watching UFC events. I haven't missed one in many years, yet in every event there's at least one fighter - usually more than one - who's fought in a UFC event before that I don't recall ever watching fight. But I must have.



Does this happen to you?