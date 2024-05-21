Ever Experience UFC "Jamais Vu"?

Jamais vu is the opposite of deja vu, that is, even when you see something familiar, something you've see before, there's the illusion that you're seeing it for the first time.

This happens to me a lot when watching UFC events. I haven't missed one in many years, yet in every event there's at least one fighter - usually more than one - who's fought in a UFC event before that I don't recall ever watching fight. But I must have.

Does this happen to you?
 
Yes, I watched exprienced Jamais Vu with Jamahal Hill. I always thought i have watched many of his fights before (and I did) but it always seems like the first time
 
There are thousands of top active fighters. Not recognizing someone you've seen fight before isn't exactly unusual.

I try to watch ONE's Friday morning Muay Thai cards. I probably need to see some of those guys fight 2-3 times at least before I really start recognizing them.
 
