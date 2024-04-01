Ever Broken Up With Your Best Friend?

It was kinda sad really, this year over the Winter Holidays we took our Nephew and Niece out to go on the Winter Rides and watch Lights, etc.



I run into my HS bestfriend, like inseparable all through HS (playing the same sports, wearing each other's clothes, partying together and hanging out to the point where everyone thought we were actually gay). He had a kid at around 18, his rich family basically took care of it alongside the baby mama while we still went out and acted like jackasses. Then while him and Baby Mama were patching things up, I started to date a girl he liked. He didn't tell me, and he was super weird about it and we just grew apart quickly while he acted like an entitled jerk while I went away to University.



Real childish nonsense - we ran head on into each other at the fair, around 15 years later and all we said was "my bad" and got out of each other's way. He said whats up to my brother though. Anyone in this boat? Any regrets?



Do you have a bestfriend now?