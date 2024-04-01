Ever Broken Up With Your Best Friend?

It was kinda sad really, this year over the Winter Holidays we took our Nephew and Niece out to go on the Winter Rides and watch Lights, etc.

I run into my HS bestfriend, like inseparable all through HS (playing the same sports, wearing each other's clothes, partying together and hanging out to the point where everyone thought we were actually gay). He had a kid at around 18, his rich family basically took care of it alongside the baby mama while we still went out and acted like jackasses. Then while him and Baby Mama were patching things up, I started to date a girl he liked. He didn't tell me, and he was super weird about it and we just grew apart quickly while he acted like an entitled jerk while I went away to University.

Real childish nonsense - we ran head on into each other at the fair, around 15 years later and all we said was "my bad" and got out of each other's way. He said whats up to my brother though. Anyone in this boat? Any regrets?

Do you have a bestfriend now?
 
I bet he was too freaked out inside, prolly felt a bunch of anxiety the moment he saw you and didnt know how to react
You shoulda struck up a conversation with him, I bet he wouldve greeted you with a smile and enjoyed talking with you again, even if it was just a one time thing before you guys went your separate ways, mighta been beneficial for both of you
 
Had one guy I was friends with since 9th grade up until my late 20's who I was with all the time. He got with this one girl and got bad off on meth and then his whole life went in the toilet. Pretty sad to see. I think he just lives at his moms house now and gets high whenever he can.

But yes I have a best friend who's actually a girl I've known for about a decade. She's the best. She'll buy food and cook it for me, she'll come deep clean my house if it's not up to her standards, she'll come pick up me at 3AM even if I'm 100 miles away. Excellent.
 
My best friend robbed me for like 1200$ - I found out almost a year later crashing at his place. Super awkward. That guy was dead to me and he was my best friend like for real. Sad.
 
Was there sexual tension or nah?

Funnel cakes?
 
the-blue-oyster-bar-police-academy.gif
 
My best friend of 25 years I don't talk to anymore. his son asked my daughter out and my daughter turned him down. For whatever reason he blamed me I guess . And every conversation or whenever we went to the bar or hung out it turned into a argument over it. I got tired of it and just said wtf man juat atop the bullshit he will get fuvking over it they are kids man!!! Then he went into I think me and my family are better to starting to talk shit about my daughter. I was several drinks in that prompted an instant reaction from me. We were sitting next to each other at a bar I swung my hand back pushed him backwards to the ground off the stool he hit ground right on his head. Then I just said something to the effect talk about my kids agsin MFer or whatever. He gave me this shocked look an we ne er talked since. 5 years ago it happened.
 
It happens. I stopped talking to my best friend of like 20 something years few years back. Booze ruined him and all he did for the last years of our friendship was pick fights with me bullshit me and disrespect me and my wife . Didn't really leave me much choice but to let him go but I still miss him dearly and wish it hadn't gone like that.
 
