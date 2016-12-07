Ever Been to a chiropractor?

My neck has hurt for about a year now. So I figured I would try a chiropractor as my doctor sure can't seem to figure it out. So I went for an initial consultation. Of course he discovered "I think you need chiropractic work."

I'm thinking "Great! That's why I am here. Let's do it." He says, "We will need to take x-rays. I will schedule you to come in tomorrow at 2 PM. "

I'm thinking, "Shoot, I already had to get off work early today for this, and my neck hurts now and I really wanted to get some help, but OK I'll get off early again tomorrow and do the x-rays. then this guy can look at them and figure out what he needs to do."

So I get off work early and do the x-rays, and he says "I'll schedule you tomorrow at 2 PM and we can review these x-rays."

Im thinking, "Can't you review them right now and help with this damn neck pain?"

I say, "I can't get off of work early three days in a row. Do you have anything after 4 PM at least. "

"Unfortunately no, we close at 3 pm."

"OK well then I'll come in for a weekend appointment."

"We are not open on the weekends."

So now I have to get off early sometime next week. And I will lose my shit if we go over the x-rays and he says, "See there? that's what we need to work on. I'll schedule you for an appointment tomorrow at 2 PM."

I hope it's worth it because I've already paid for the damn X-rays and I don't want to switch to a new chiropractor who will make me jump through all the same damn hoops.

Your experiences?
 
one time. My back was jacked. JACKED the fuck up and it was last resort. He used one of those multi-section tables to get me all crunchy and twisty then basically told me not to look up or down or bend. I asked him for how long and he said "just in general" {<huh}

so I never went back. He helped me out but his advice was not feasible. And it all happened in the same day for me. Your guy is milking you and not in the good way bud.
 
My only visit to a chiropractor was hilariously nonsensical. Never went back. I've heard great and horrible things regarding chiropractors. Maybe I went to the wrong one.

Also... sounds like they're milking you
 
Some chiropractors give the others a bad name like in other professions. I go to a chiropractor every month.

You should see someone else. Talk to people around the gym and ask who they see.

Be careful of an ala cart pricing structure. The one I see charges one price and will work on any number of problems I show up with. I have seen where some chiropractors charge a fee for 2-3 areas then a seperate fee for additional areas.
 
Sounds like Louis CK's doctor:



I had physical therapy and sessions with a chiropractor for six months after being rear-ended by a car while on my bike. I have two herniated discs in my upper back, and moving beer kegs around at work aggravated it. The sessions and exercises helped some, but leaving that job was definitely the best thing for me. It's been now about seven months and I don't notice any upper back pain anymore since I'm not subjecting it to that kind of abuse.
 
I went once and woke up with my pants unbuttoned.
 
I've been going to my chiropractor regularly for the last 15 years or so. I initially went for lower back pain and he recommended a lot of appointments at first (3 a week) for a short period and then as I improved I was going once a week and now once a month just for maintenance.

At one point in my life my neck got very stiff and it was really uncomfortable. It was so tight my chiropractor couldn't adjust me at all, so he had me lie flat on a table while he put a harness around my head. He then pulled and I felt my neck pop, that was quite the experience. My x-rays showed I had a reverse curve in my neck meaning it was bent the opposite way and putting tension on my spinal cord. I had to wear head weights and walk around for 20 minutes or more a day to correct this and it worked. I still do this 4-5 times a week to keep my neck right, because if I don't do it for too long (2 weeks or so), it will start bothering me again.

As far as making appointments, a chiropractor who used to work with mine opened his own practice and has a no appointments policy. You can stop in anytime you like during office hours without calling. There's chiropractors all over the place these days, so if you don't like this one go looking for someone else, as they're all different. I've only had good experiences myself and would certainly recommend going to one first over downing pain pills all day or getting neck/back surgery which could have disastrous consequences.
 
I need to get involved with this.
 
They provide temporary relief and it feels great. For chronic back/neck problems you have to do physiotherapy in conjunction with chiropractic treatment.
 
I've had 2 good experiences w/ the same chiro. But, I think this profession isn't as good at getting rid of the quacks as the medical profession is, so buyer beware.
 
as someone who recently had back-issues, i'd just suck it up and do it. back and or neck-pain is nothing to fuck with. get it fixed asap.
 
Never. I do know one though and he's an anti-vaxxxer, apparently that's common with them.
 
You can try those therapeutic massages. They act like doctors having you fill out a history report and ask you about your problems before working on you.
 
I crack most all my joints by myself, including neck and back. Why the need for them is beyond me.

My favorite way to crack my lower back is to stand on one foot, and grab the other as to do a hamstring stretch and then torque.

Shoulders, knees, fingers, neck etc... I crack everything for about 30 seconds before I fight dudes.

 
1 visit helped my neck a ton. but i dont believe in goin back every week for years
 
I have to think this must be true. I know many people that swear by them and actually will only go to them while shirking general practitioners until the death bed.
 
I've been, but not in a long time.

A buddy of mine goes to a sports chiropractor who in addition to working on his back/neck, helps him work on his lifting form which reduces the amount that he needs to go see him.
 
