Ever Been to a chiropractor?

My neck has hurt for about a year now. So I figured I would try a chiropractor as my doctor sure can't seem to figure it out. So I went for an initial consultation. Of course he discovered "I think you need chiropractic work."



I'm thinking "Great! That's why I am here. Let's do it." He says, "We will need to take x-rays. I will schedule you to come in tomorrow at 2 PM. "



I'm thinking, "Shoot, I already had to get off work early today for this, and my neck hurts now and I really wanted to get some help, but OK I'll get off early again tomorrow and do the x-rays. then this guy can look at them and figure out what he needs to do."



So I get off work early and do the x-rays, and he says "I'll schedule you tomorrow at 2 PM and we can review these x-rays."



Im thinking, "Can't you review them right now and help with this damn neck pain?"



I say, "I can't get off of work early three days in a row. Do you have anything after 4 PM at least. "



"Unfortunately no, we close at 3 pm."



"OK well then I'll come in for a weekend appointment."



"We are not open on the weekends."



So now I have to get off early sometime next week. And I will lose my shit if we go over the x-rays and he says, "See there? that's what we need to work on. I'll schedule you for an appointment tomorrow at 2 PM."



I hope it's worth it because I've already paid for the damn X-rays and I don't want to switch to a new chiropractor who will make me jump through all the same damn hoops.



Your experiences?