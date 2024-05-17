Events you missed out on attending

Bluesbreaker

Bluesbreaker

As the title says: what events did you have the opportunity to attend but missed?

I couldn't care less about seeing the UFC when it comes to town, but I did pass up the opportunity to see this one:

www.tapology.com

DEEP Osaka Impact 2013: Seichi Ikemoto's Last Fight | MMA Event | Tapology

DEEP Osaka Impact 2013 took place Sunday, April 28, 2013 with 10 fights at Matsushita Imp Hall in Osaka, Japan. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

I can't even remember why, but it was likely lack of interest from others I was on holiday with.
 
Wish I went to the Bellator events in Windsor.

www.tapology.com

Bellator 64 | MMA Event | Tapology

Bellator 64 took place Friday, April 6, 2012 with 10 fights at The Colosseum at Caesar's Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
www.tapology.com

Bellator 76 | MMA Event | Tapology

Bellator 76 took place Friday, October 12, 2012 with 10 fights at Caesars Hotel & Casino in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
I live in the Bay Area so I wish i woulda went went and saw Fedor losing for the first time st StrikeForce in San Jose, woulda been cool to be inside the building for that massive world shifting upset

But being at home for the insane meltdown of Sherdog that night was also pretty fun too
 
Great names on both events
 
Coker is running his first event post bellator tomorrow. Fight Night at the Tech
 
That's the first time I remember the forum crashing.
 
