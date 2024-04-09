Events around Vegas for UFC 300 Fight Week

chrisdiaz

chrisdiaz

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 26, 2013
Messages
6,826
Reaction score
3,053
Does anyone have any good information on events around Vegas for the UFC 300 fight week? There is the open to public weigh-ins around 5pm Friday and The Diaz vs Masvidal Press conference but I havent seen anything from the UFC regarding fight week activities. Looking for press conferences, times, locations etcs...I know this isnt international fight week but I thought the UFC might have some events planned.

Thanks in advance.
 
What I would do

Check out UFC PI
Check out Sphere
See if I can meet any fighters in the hotel lobby
See if I can meet any training partners at a bar / club
Gamble
Hit up some shows
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

barillas
I miss UFC events in the middle of the week
2 3
Replies
47
Views
827
MrCoffee
MrCoffee
M
Rumored Umar vs Sandhagen International Fight Week
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
kingmob6
kingmob6

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,616
Messages
55,370,896
Members
174,755
Latest member
the combat analyst

Share this page

Back
Top