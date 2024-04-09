Events around Vegas for UFC 300 Fight Week

chrisdiaz
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2013
- Messages
- 6,826
- Reaction score
- 3,053
Does anyone have any good information on events around Vegas for the UFC 300 fight week? There is the open to public weigh-ins around 5pm Friday and The Diaz vs Masvidal Press conference but I havent seen anything from the UFC regarding fight week activities. Looking for press conferences, times, locations etcs...I know this isnt international fight week but I thought the UFC might have some events planned.
Thanks in advance.
Thanks in advance.