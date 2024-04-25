Even with an emphatic W, this Stipe fight is already a blemish on Jon's legacy.

And this is coming from a guy who has been a fan of Jon's



You know, I didn't have a huge problem with it when it was originally scheduled for last November. It still would have been mostly ritualistic in nature, but fine. Go for it. There wasn't even a surefire #1 contender. However, now that the fight has has been pushed back 9 months and we have an interim champ on fire, this is starting to become a terrible look for everyone involved except Stipe (Who can blame him for eagerly taking a Jon fight for the belt after a bad loss and over 3 years of doing absolutely nothing?). We all know the story about how much of a waste of time this bout this. If this was boxing, Dana and Jon would be getting crucified for it every single day. It'd be like Canelo demanding a fight with some old washup and refusing to fight David Benavidez.



Dana said the fight makes sense because both fighters want it. What about the fans? I get that we don't matter for shit because of the ESPN deal , but I can't remember such widespread condemnation for a fight on the horizon. Dana pretending that there's widespread enthusiasm is such a freaking insult to our intelligence. I get that he's a lying scumbag, but at least have an iota of respect and gratitude for us.



If the Stipe fight is set in stone, the only way Jon can salvage something from the situation is if he wins, takes the microphone, and tells Aspinall that he'll see him soon.