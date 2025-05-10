Media Even Volk can't get along with Belal!?!

Joining forces with Usman:

Unheralded Truth

Media Thread 'Usman says he's the polar opposite of distasteful Belal'



"Belal was never a guy that I paid attention to, because I was just always fighting the next guy up. But now that I'm forced
to actually look at Belal - he's not bad, he's just good everywhere. So that's worked for him. So I'm not, never in any way
discrediting that. I think that once I was forced to pay any attention to him I started to see the antics that goes on. And I
was never that guy, you know if I was champion and that next guy up was barking at me, then of course I would respond,
alright, and then we get in there and settle it. But Belal just seems to be...
There is a type of fighter in this sport who has that kind of personality. They just have some kind of victim mentality or get really worked up about not being acknowledged or respected and it's usually in their own head.

-Belal what'shisface
-Anthony Smith
-Dustin Poirier
-Ferguson
-Nate Diaz
-Nick Diaz
-Lombard

Many more.
 
sickness666 said:
Belal hates himself. <Y2JSmirk>
And with that face every morning in the mirror it´s no wonder and I would have probably shot myself a long time ago.
It’s not even that he’s ugly. It’s just that there’s something really depressing about his face, like he’s carrying the ruins of Palestine on his shoulders.

You put that face on a fight poster with JDMs excuse for a nose and you end up getting a depressing ass photo.
 
Hopefully JDM beats this boring unlikeable champ. Maybe WW can finally have an entertaining champ
 
Boring style aside, still not sure what Belal did to piss other professional fighters off, especially nice dudes like Usman and Volk. Cant remember him starting shit with anyone like Usman says. In fact he always seemed like a reserved and forgettable guy in this sense. Is he DM'ing some mad shit to other fighters or something?
 
usernamee said:
I wonder how Alex and him clashed? Belal seems to be fairly easy-going and respectful towards his peers
I doubt this helped

Gqm7DNMW0AAz5fx
 
MigitAs said:
Pretty hateful shit to post, let’s see your face buddeh
If a guy, who hates on everything and everyone, gets a hateful comment on sherdog I think it´s pretty even.

And no need to show you my face. It´s far from good looking but Belal is a heavy underdog in every sense. That´s for sure. He is as ugly as they come and I´m honest with him.
 
Belal hasn't reached the bottom of the barrel. Clashing with Volk is bad, but at least one legend still likes him.

 
Some people are just assholes. Or so I've been told. By everyone.
 
sickness666 said:
Belal hates himself. <Y2JSmirk>
And with that face every morning in the mirror it´s no wonder and I would have probably shot myself a long time ago.
Name checks out. Like from OHFAttachments checks out. Just pull the trigger then pussy.
 
