Even doctors are starting to get scared for their jobs because of AI

This is good, but also bad.
I think the radiologist are going to be replaced. I cannot remember where I saw a piece on it, but AI does a better and quicker job at reading the X-Rays.Pathologists and radiologists should be worried.
Tell those people you know that they’re fucking idiots. Of all the best cardiac surgeons in my area maybe 2 are white. Good luck requesting a white doctor when you need a major operation with no time to spare.I still know people that won’t let a black doctor operate on them. And now they’re expected to make the leap to an ai doctor? Good luck Jeff.
Pathologists and radiologists should be worried.
Yeah always take your imaging to an expert at what you’re dealing with. A good specialist often finds things the radiologist missed or was wrong about.Just my own experience, but lost radiologists are idiots who can only point things if they are obvious.
Blew out my knee last year at work and the radiologist saw a void space and said I had a "tibial plateau fracture". Knee was splinted with the expectation it should heal on its own. Knee specialist later looked at the MRI, chuckled, and said the radiologist was wrong. The void space that he was seeing was where my ACL should be but I completely blew it out and should get it replaced. Had a torn meniscus in there too the radiologist missed.
Yeah we’re toxic. I never mistreat residents or students because that culture is highly toxic.Doctors are some of the worst peoples on earth.
I know', I dated one.