Even doctors are starting to get scared for their jobs because of AI

Doctors use AI, sure. They'll never be replaced by it though. If you're too stupid to let AI diagnose you instead of going to a real doctor then you deserve whatever is coming to you.
 
I still know people that won’t let a black doctor operate on them. And now they’re expected to make the leap to an ai doctor? Good luck Jeff.
 
I still know people that won’t let a black doctor operate on them. And now they’re expected to make the leap to an ai doctor? Good luck Jeff.
Tell those people you know that they’re fucking idiots. Of all the best cardiac surgeons in my area maybe 2 are white. Good luck requesting a white doctor when you need a major operation with no time to spare.
 
Pathologists and radiologists should be worried.
Just my own experience, but most radiologists are idiots who can only point things out if they are obvious.

Blew out my knee last year at work and the radiologist saw a void space and said I had a "tibial plateau fracture". Knee was splinted with the expectation it should heal on its own. Knee specialist later looked at the MRI, chuckled, and said the radiologist was wrong. The void space that he was seeing was where my ACL should be but I completely blew it out and should get it replaced. Had a torn meniscus in there too the radiologist missed.
 
Yeah always take your imaging to an expert at what you’re dealing with. A good specialist often finds things the radiologist missed or was wrong about.

But to be fair, the radiologist is looking at thousands of images per day and never actually talk to or examine the patient. That’s why they usually add something at the end of their report similar to “clinical correlation advised”

I remember I had a patient see me for an ER follow up and she was on antibiotics for a right lower lobe pneumonia. I said you don’t have a right lower lobe remember? She had a resection and the radiologist and ER doc weren’t familiar with her history and at that time there was bad sharing of records.
 
AI our savior, all hail the AI
Our ultimate downfall.

I've not been impressed in general with doctors. I think I've had 3 good doctors my entire life.

If AI helps them get to accurate diagnoses faster then I'm all for it. And if that means some shitty doctors don't get to be doctors anymore that's ok. I'm sure the good doctors will be fine. At least until AI kills us all.
 
