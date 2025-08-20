Ex-priest Chris Brain found guilty of 17 indecent assaults Chris Brain abused nine women while head of the Nine O'Clock Service in Sheffield in the 80s and 90s.

Chris Brain, 68, was head of the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS), an influential evangelical movement based in Sheffield in the 1980s and 90s.Brain, of Wilmslow, in Cheshire, was convicted of the charges following a trial at Inner London Crown Court.He was found not guilty of another 15 charges of indecent assault, while jurors are continuing to deliberate on a further four counts of indecent assault and one charge of rape.Wearing a black suit and black shirt, Brain showed no emotion as the jury foreman delivered the verdicts.The jury are expected to return to court on Thursday to continue their deliberations on the remaining counts.During the trial, prosecutor Tim Clark KC said some of the women had been sexually abused after being recruited to a so-called "homebase team" charged with looking after Brain and his family.He told the court the group became known among NOS members as the "Lycra lovelies" or the "Lycra nuns" after witnesses reported seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his homeThe court heard that the women were required to carry out household chores at the home he shared with his wife and daughter, the prosecution said, as well as putting him to bed with sexual favours.Prosecutors told the jury some of the sexual assaults had taken place during massages Brain admitted to receiving from members of the homebase team.He told the jury they were intended to be for "tensions" on his body but could evolve into consensual "sensual touching", which he said was between friends and "no big deal".He denies all the charges against him.The Church fast-tracked Brain ordination as a priest in 1991 due to the success of the NOS, with jurors told the group spent "large sums of money" to obtain robes worn by the actor Robert De Niro in the film The Mission for Brain to wear in his ordination ceremony.In the early 1990s the NOS moved to the city's Ponds Forge leisure centre in order to accommodate the growing congregation.However, it was dissolved after concerns about Brain's behaviour were raised in 1995.The jury heard Brain had admitted in a BBC documentary aired the same year to having "improper sexual conduct with a number of women".He resigned his holy orders two days before the programme was broadcast.---A tale as old as time, with a modern(ish) twist - target young women with a "nightclub-style services" and, apparently, massage parlour-style "happy endings".In other words, another sexual predator dressed in robes and championed by the church, in this case, the Church of England.