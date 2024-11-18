Evander Holyfield Challenges Mike Tyson To A 3rd Fight

Pliny Pete
Its a carny business
Any fight from any undercard is better than this. Actually, any fight on free TV or on YouTube is most likely better than this.
But not saying I won't watch it
Tyson said he was gonna start a legends league years ago.Christ … senile league
Grandpas should stay retired … Holyfield looked like a cadaver vs BelfortTyson said he was gonna start a legends league years ago.
They are both diminished. Holyfield looked worse 4 years ago. Now they look even
Yes because he looked great three years ago
I could tell Mike's knees are hurting him. But Evander had balance issues, he should be using a cane to get around it looked like.Mike looked pretty old on Friday night.
Evander looked like his dad.
Trouble is, they can both probably still hit pretty hard. Anyone sanctioning this should be jailed if one of them gets badly hurt.