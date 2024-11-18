  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Evander Holyfield Challenges Mike Tyson To A 3rd Fight

jeremyemilio said:
Mike looked pretty old on Friday night.

Evander looked like his dad.

Trouble is, they can both probably still hit pretty hard. Anyone sanctioning this should be jailed if one of them gets badly hurt.
I could tell Mike's knees are hurting him. But Evander had balance issues, he should be using a cane to get around it looked like.
 
Only way I'm even catching the highlights of this is if it's a massive thread in the UFC forum labelled "X brutally KOs X GIFs"

Other than that, -1000 interest.
 
