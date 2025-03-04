Being an EV car owner since 2018, I have my pros and cons in owning one. Mind you, the pros greatly outweigh the cons. My primary reason for purchase was to save money by not paying for gas while still driving a "premium" car. Driving a Toyota Corrola unfortunately wouldnt be a good look in my line of work.I used to spend between 350-400 a month, CAD on fuel back in 2017. Oil & filter change 2-3 times a year. Brake pads every 12-16 months. That would be much higher now. I spend about $70-80 a month charging my car. Other basic things here and there.Needless to say, my costs are far, far less with my EV. Since I got my Tesla back in summer 2022, ive probably spent around $2200 on charging in 2 and a half years. In the same time, i would have easily spent 11-12k on gas. I have only taken it to tesla once for a check up, to which they found nothing. Ive rotated my tires a couple times and changed the air filter once and wiper blades a couple times. I just recently also changed my tires. Thats it.Now, some people give me the "you will spend a fortune on a new battery" banter. They have a warranty for 100,000 miles but are known to last much, much longer with negligible degradation. I know a guy with a 2019 model 3 which has over 150k miles on it(he ubers). He says he still has over 90% charge.Then theres cars like this....For people like me, these cars a no brainer and the costs are minimal after purchase. The battery issue isnt one as the clearly last a shit ton longer then most people think and are warrantied for a reasonable amount of time. If I have to spend 10-15k for a new battery, big deal. In the amount of time it would take to justify replacing one, id have probably spent like 25-30k on fuel.Even this guy who had to replace his battery still came far under a gas powered vehicle.No brainer.