Eurovision Song Contest 2025 - Basel

The final is on Saturday!
The venue:
This will be the first time Switzerland has hosted the event since 1989.
Countries competing:
Albania
Armenia
Austria
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands, The
Norway
Poland
Portugal
San Marino
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine, The
United Kingdom, The
Apparently Sweden has a strong chance.