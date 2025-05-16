Eurovision Song Contest 2025 - Basel

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,376
Reaction score
27,832
1440x810_cmsv2_98b5d394-54c0-5101-8563-a97c66a864d8-8690086.jpg


The final is on Saturday!

The venue:

SJH_Aussenansicht_01.jpg


This will be the first time Switzerland has hosted the event since 1989.

Countries competing:

Albania 🇦🇱
Armenia 🇦🇲
Austria 🇦🇹
Denmark 🇩🇰
Estonia 🇪🇪

Finland 🇫🇮
France 🇫🇷
Germany 🇩🇪
Greece 🇬🇷
Iceland 🇮🇸

Israel 🇮🇱
Italy 🇮🇹
Latvia 🇱🇻
Lithuania 🇱🇹
Luxembourg 🇱🇺

Malta 🇲🇹
Netherlands, The 🇳🇱
Norway 🇳🇴
Poland 🇵🇱
Portugal 🇵🇹

San Marino 🇸🇲
Spain 🇪🇸
Sweden 🇸🇪
Switzerland 🇨🇭
Ukraine, The 🇺🇦

United Kingdom, The 🇬🇧

Apparently Sweden has a strong chance.
 
Let's wait and see.....in the past, some of the wimpiest acts on the planet have won this contest !!! :):)
 
A lot of fat/thicc chiks this year NTTAWWT
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,908
Messages
57,310,430
Members
175,634
Latest member
DiceColdDiva

Share this page

Back
Top