Eurovision Song Contest 2024 - Malmö

Tomorrow is the final!
British TV coverage starts at 8pm BST tomorrow.
The venue is the Malmö Arena (capacity 15,500), which hosted the finals in 2013. This is Sweden's seventh time as host.
Competitors who made it to the final, and the languages of their songs:
Armenia - Armenian
Austria - English
Croatia - English
Cyprus - English
Estonia - Estonian
Finland - English
France - French
Georgia - English
Germany - English
Greece - Greek
Ireland - English
Israel - English/Hebrew
Italy - Italian
Latvia - English
Lithuania - Lithuanian
Luxembourg - English/French
Netherlands - Dutch
Norway - Norwegian
Portugal - Portuguese
Serbia - Serbian
Slovenia - Slovenian
Spain - Spanish
Sweden - English
Switzerland - English
Ukraine - English/Ukrainian
UK - English
You might wonder how countries are supposed to represent their national talent and culture while singing in a foreign language (which I have refrained from calling 'Globish', although that is what it really is). 'English' was banned for everyone except the UK, Ireland and Malta from 1977 to 1998.
You also might wonder why Israel is competing when it isn't in Europe (there were a few other countries whose European-ness is debatable, or which are totally non-European, in earlier stages but they didn't make the final). This is not a political thread so I won't go into that here. However Israel's participation has angered a lot of people, and competitors have been ordered to avoid any expressions about Israel/Palestine etc. The street performance part of the event was cancelled due to security concerns and protests of up to 100,000 are ongoing in Malmö
It is also alleged that clapping and cheering have been played over the sound system to drown out boos and hisses when the Israeli competitor, Eden Golan, who is being bodyguarded by Shin Bet as well as Swedish police, performed in earlier events. Protests have broken out when she and the 2014 winner, Israeli drag queen Conchita Wurst, have performed in the run up to the finals, in Malmö. In fact there have been a lot of anti-Israeli protests at the smaller events in the earlier stages of the competition, in other cities and countries too. Russia has been banned from Eurovision since 2022.
Ok politics over! All song entries can be watched/listened to here:
'Non-binary Gothic Witch' Bambie Thug, representing Ireland, has already attracted a lot of attention:
and personally I think Norway has a strong entry this year:
I don't see Olly Alexander for the UK doing very well, but we'll see how things go on the night!
/
BREAKING
Joost Klein, the Dutch competitor, has been pulled from dress rehearsals today following an 'incident':
The participants of this year’s contest, which are being held in Sweden after Loreen was victorious at last year’s event in Liverpool, have been taking part in dress rehearsals today for the final tomorrow night.
But during one of the dress rehearsals, Joost did not perform as intended. Whilst some reports on social media have suggested the singer appeared in the opening flag parade, he and his dancers did not appear on stage when it was time to practice their routine. The rest of the dress routine is said to have then continued on.
Bosses behind the contest, which will also feature Years & Years’ frontman Olly Alexander representing the United Kingdom, have not yet given any details on what has happened besides suggesting that they are investigating an incident.
In a statement issued to television critic Scott Bryan and shared on his social media, Eurovision organisers are reported to have said: “We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist.
“He will not be rehearsing until further notice. We have no further comment at this time and will update in due course.”