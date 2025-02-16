William Huggins said: I'm confused, one minute their on the ropes, next we need a new Euro army to stop them socialists again...... Click to expand...

Well, they are not going anywhere - and even with sanctions on they can rebuild in war economy for quite some time (unless somethig happens and it all comes crumbling down in three days. which can happen when it's about Russia) - but only a fool would not assume the Threat to be there on the long term and continue building.The playingfield will change completely with USA diminishing their presence in the old world and leaving the European states to mostly fend for themselves.Without Uncle Sam - a rebuilt Russian Threat is gonna be much more prominent. And that is why the parts of Europe who still have their head in the sand need to wake up, grow up and get shit done.A combined army is not an answer - alliances, NATO, JEF, etc. is. If for some reason "EU" would form its own army it would just end up hurting those states who have kept their military in working condition and we would most likely end up with some tard like Scholz "running the show" very fast and ruining it (again) for everyone.Strongly defended nation states with strong and working alliances and combined approach to the defence industry. That is the way. It will be hard, it will be likely economically horrible, and it might all break down with a key state switching to Russia friendly leadership (especially ze Germans) etc.The sad thing is that Zelenski is now "taking leadership role" with his speeches - when the Big Old Leaders of Old World still just wring their arms and look like little lost orphan children cause JD Vance was a meanie. Well, except Scholz and assorted fucktards who grew bigger balls to "oppose" Trump and USA than they ever have showed against Russia.Cunts.