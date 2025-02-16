  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

William Huggins

William Huggins

Nov 2, 2017
17,961
15,412
Zelensky, is now calling for a European army.......

With "intelligence" coming in that Russia will be looking to mobilise 150k and move them into Belarus..... In the next few years.... As a staging ground for a land invasion into another country.

Is Zelensky the new Jar Jar Bink's?

Who becomes the Euro Emperor?

Are Russia the rebels?
 
William Huggins said:
I'm confused, one minute their on the ropes, next we need a new Euro army to stop them socialists again......

Well, they are not going anywhere - and even with sanctions on they can rebuild in war economy for quite some time (unless somethig happens and it all comes crumbling down in three days. which can happen when it's about Russia) - but only a fool would not assume the Threat to be there on the long term and continue building.

The playingfield will change completely with USA diminishing their presence in the old world and leaving the European states to mostly fend for themselves.

Without Uncle Sam - a rebuilt Russian Threat is gonna be much more prominent. And that is why the parts of Europe who still have their head in the sand need to wake up, grow up and get shit done.

A combined army is not an answer - alliances, NATO, JEF, etc. is. If for some reason "EU" would form its own army it would just end up hurting those states who have kept their military in working condition and we would most likely end up with some tard like Scholz "running the show" very fast and ruining it (again) for everyone.

Strongly defended nation states with strong and working alliances and combined approach to the defence industry. That is the way. It will be hard, it will be likely economically horrible, and it might all break down with a key state switching to Russia friendly leadership (especially ze Germans) etc.

The sad thing is that Zelenski is now "taking leadership role" with his speeches - when the Big Old Leaders of Old World still just wring their arms and look like little lost orphan children cause JD Vance was a meanie. Well, except Scholz and assorted fucktards who grew bigger balls to "oppose" Trump and USA than they ever have showed against Russia.

Cunts.
 
Zelensky ofc is telling his flowchart.

Obviously a lot of signs are that there will be Munich 1938 th repetition and mainly under the table. Possibly Molotov Ribentropp type stuff and stuff like Molotov and Stalin had with Japan 1939 th...


Yanks are thinking that Europe are some kind of Kurds No2 type stuff and dumb etc.

Looks that now actual might be deal U.S with Russia...where U.S while not on paper but in reality will allow Putin to keep land areas he will manage to grab physically till ceasefire.

Ofc they easily might promise not to allow Ukr join NATO. This more for mainstream public and might be sold for plebs ....while in reality Pitin and Co knew that it always was this. West always had considered ukr as Grey zone or russian protectorate do here 0 changes at all. During 30 years.

More important for Ukr is that most likely Putin will negotiate with U.S not to allow Ukr strike occupied areas etc.... also ofc not likely long range weapons sales for Ukr etc.

For Ukr they looks that will demand from them $, different permits etc.
As warranties will be provided Budapesht 1994 th clownade repetition...0 chances that they will not prepare papers in order allow west and Russia to weasel out from supposedly promised maybe promised bullshit.

Ofc some part of Ukr as Grey zone living in debts...and dreams.

avg russians like ukrainians will live in dreams and debts...as usually. Nothing changed.
Just more debts. War? Why not, lesser ppl walking around, more oxygen to breath. Stalin.
 
I'm sure all the Liberals who spend their days obsessing over Russia - and blaming it for all the decisions made by the governments they voted for - will be happy to step up.
 
