Izzy needs to fight DDP. It's the only fight that makes sense. Sean beat Izzy definitively and a run back isn't really necessary. As for Alex vs Izzy, Alex should stay at 205 and focus on defending a couple of times. They should only fight again if Izzy gets the belt back and they do a champ champ fight.I would prefer Alex over either, but I would rather see Izzy rematch Strickland, as I think he will be in better form and shut Sean up.
I think it would make more sense for Izzy to fight Sean, and the winner gets DDP, who I seriously doubt is going to be in 300 (unless they move it to Africa). They both lost the title, neither has fought since, so they can both fight to get a chance for a title match. Yeah I don't think Alex should fight out of LHW.
He also promised to announce it a week ago, and the Tuesday before that, and 3 days before Sunday, and…Yeah I don't care anymore. Won't Dana announce it at the post fight presser? That's tomorrow.
I dunno. The only thing making me meh on the Izzy Vs Strickland run back is it's not a very fun match up. Do people even want to see them run it back again? I personally am leaning more towards no.
I haven't heard many talk about it, it was just my personal preference. I wouldn't enjoy the lead up to the fight with them getting into all their shit but would like to see if Izzy was out of sorts and could come back and beat Sean. If he can't beat Sean the second time, he isn't champ-worthy anymore. I'm not convinced of that though.