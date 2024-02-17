Media Eugene Bareman Says "Got Call From UFC For DDP, Israel Adesanya READY To Fight At UFC 300" Also Confirms "Israel is IN Camp"

Well it's almost certain that Izzy is fighting at UFC 300 now with DDP

Would that be good enough for UFC 300?
 
I would prefer Alex over either, but I would rather see Izzy rematch Strickland, as I think he will be in better form and shut Sean up.
 
Are people really hyped to see him? Especially against Alex yet again? Israel just does nothing for me, especially another Alex fight, we've already seen that 5 times. The only reason the Dricus fight has any interest is because of the trash talking. And why is he spoiling it anyway, at this point the most exciting thing about 300 is waiting for that official announcement
 
Main event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

First fight on the prelims: Niel Du Plessis vs David Adesanya

 
Levi_ said:
I would prefer Alex over either, but I would rather see Izzy rematch Strickland, as I think he will be in better form and shut Sean up.
Izzy needs to fight DDP. It's the only fight that makes sense. Sean beat Izzy definitively and a run back isn't really necessary. As for Alex vs Izzy, Alex should stay at 205 and focus on defending a couple of times. They should only fight again if Izzy gets the belt back and they do a champ champ fight.
 
I think they were planning to have Alex vs Ankalaev at 301 on Brazil. I do think DDP is set on fighting Izzy in Africa, so I’m thinking the UFC just said fuck it and are going with Alex vs Izzy 3. Idk what they’ll do for 301, Alex has said he would be willing to do a quick turnaround, but I think we are getting Alex vs Izzy 3. Can’t complain its better than anything else that was possible
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Izzy needs to fight DDP. It's the only fight that makes sense. Sean beat Izzy definitively and a run back isn't really necessary. As for Alex vs Izzy, Alex should stay at 205 and focus on defending a couple of times. They should only fight again if Izzy gets the belt back and they do a champ champ fight.
I think it would make more sense for Izzy to fight Sean, and the winner gets DDP, who I seriously doubt is going to be in 300 (unless they move it to Africa). They both lost the title, neither has fought since, so they can both fight to get a chance for a title match. Yeah I don't think Alex should fight out of LHW.
 
Levi_ said:
I think it would make more sense for Izzy to fight Sean, and the winner gets DDP, who I seriously doubt is going to be in 300 (unless they move it to Africa). They both lost the title, neither has fought since, so they can both fight to get a chance for a title match. Yeah I don't think Alex should fight out of LHW.
I dunno. The only thing making me meh on the Izzy Vs Strickland run back is it's not a very fun match up. Do people even want to see them run it back again? I personally am leaning more towards no.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I dunno. The only thing making me meh on the Izzy Vs Strickland run back is it's not a very fun match up. Do people even want to see them run it back again? I personally am leaning more towards no.
I haven't heard many talk about it, it was just my personal preference. I wouldn't enjoy the lead up to the fight with them getting into all their shit but would like to see if Izzy was out of sorts and could come back and beat Sean. If he can't beat Sean the second time, he isn't champ-worthy anymore. I'm not convinced of that though.
 
No one wants to see adesanya at 185 anymore. he should move up and fight Ankalaev, or a rematch with Blachowicz. Not interested in hearing about Frozen like Elsa and dog masturbation BS anymore.

UjoS681.gif
 
