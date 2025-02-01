  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Eugene Bareman emotional, says coaching team didn't do the work to prepare Izzy for DDP fight

well they might feel that way but it didnt look that way.

Izzy looked good in the fight. so did Dricus. It was a competetive fight but if I remember correctly I had Izzy winning the first few rounds. DDP just turned it up a notch and took Izzy out of there. He has done so in the past as well...Dricus looks to be slightly weaker but gets stronger as the fight goes on and can go for a finish later in the fight. It was not like Izzy wasnt prepared or fought shit. It was competetive but he lost.

it didnt look at all as if Izzy went in half prepared.
 
I thought Izzy looked really good in that fight. He actually came to fight.

Maybe Eugene thinks that if they made a bitch ass point fighting gameplan he could have won.
 
Bateman is still holding himself to the unrealistic standard of when City Kickboxing was looking virtually unbeatable. We've seen that pattern with gyms time and again over the years, and they eventually settle in to being within "normal" limits.

I mean heck they are still doing pretty damn great, he should still be quite proud, but he probably bought into the hype thinking he was the ultimate martial arts sage and it's an ego check. Zahabi somehow still managed to think that about himself until recent times, he even decided himself into thinking that the arm wrestler didn't allow him to win out of sympathy.
 
At one time Greg Jackson was up his own ass as well, I remember thing nausea inducing article where he said he's into astrophysics and classical music or something as hobbies, like super generic try hard shit to make himself come off as a genius.
 
I think there is diffrenece from being exciting and looking.

That was a back and forth fight.

Usually when Izzy wins it's a dominant (and boring performance), Izzy didn't dominate DDP.

That's a bad performance.
 
wasn't izzy saying he felt the best he ever had during the DDP fight week and post fight? And this doesn't even make sense for izzy to not be properly trained when fighting for a chance to be a 3x MW champ
 
The absolutely brutal bullshit that comes out of this guys mouth.

That was Izzy's 17th UFC fight. He's had TWELVE 5-round championship fights. What exactly is there left to prepare for at 35 years old with that much experience?

He needed to show up in good shape after having a fight camp. Both of those things happened and frankly he looked good and fought well. He lost on the mat because he's not a good grappler. There is no version of reality where a fight camp closes the gap between Dricus and Izzy at ground fighting. Its absurd at face value.

This guy has said so many insufferable things re: fights and fighters. Bareman was right place right time with two talented athletes. We'll hear little from this camp within a few years.
 
Same guy who was telling Dricus that he's gonna have to fight again if he doesn't turn around immediately in 2.5 months after KO'ing Whittaker to give Izzy the fight <lol><lol><lol><lol>
 
