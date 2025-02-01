Bateman is still holding himself to the unrealistic standard of when City Kickboxing was looking virtually unbeatable. We've seen that pattern with gyms time and again over the years, and they eventually settle in to being within "normal" limits.



I mean heck they are still doing pretty damn great, he should still be quite proud, but he probably bought into the hype thinking he was the ultimate martial arts sage and it's an ego check. Zahabi somehow still managed to think that about himself until recent times, he even decided himself into thinking that the arm wrestler didn't allow him to win out of sympathy.



At one time Greg Jackson was up his own ass as well, I remember thing nausea inducing article where he said he's into astrophysics and classical music or something as hobbies, like super generic try hard shit to make himself come off as a genius.