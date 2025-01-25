  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Eubank v Benn...does anyone care anymore?

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
9,195
Reaction score
3,912
I'm surprised this has been set up for a stadium fight, i dont think either of these are a big sell or have much clout in the world scene

I may be misreading it entirely but does anyone really care about these two fighting each other?

It almost feels like an influencer fight this one...neither is going to do much
 
Did anyone ever care? Unless there’s a really good undercard, this will bomb. I don’t even think casuals care, neither has really done anything in their careers
 
No, I saw Eubank (Snr), Benn in their peak years, but it's so far removed now, that it doesn't matter. Also, isn't Chris estranged from his dad now?
 
BangBang said:
No, I saw Eubank (Snr), Benn in their peak years, but it's so far removed now, that it doesn't matter. Also, isn't Chris estranged from his dad now?
Click to expand...
he is indeed

although, imagine being in a room with the pair of those, jesus christ, cant think of many worse pair to be in a room with and i used to be a huge Eubank fan
 
I didn't care in the first place. One is a Welterweight and one is a Middle/ Super Middleweight. Neither has the charisma of their fathers, the "beef" isn't believable, and it's already fallen through several times. Why should anyone give a f#ck?

Jr. should have gone through with the Lara fight. That was probably his last chance to fight for a legitimate title.
 
Always thought it was a shit fight but after all the subterfuge, hoping Benn gets the humbling beating he obviously needs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,168
Messages
56,816,128
Members
175,416
Latest member
joaogodoyc

Share this page

Back
Top