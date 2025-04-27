LMAO tool, what a thing to say after that performance.I think he has a fair chance of picking up a belt and building a legacy that isn’t all about him being a cheat
LMAO tool, what a thing to say after that performance.
Whatever he does now, his legacy is cemented. Those are classic fights that will be remembered over the generations, people will still be talking about it in 30 years time.
I think he should do 154. He has the power as we saw he hurt Eubank badly at least twice and he can grow into the division nicely.
He had Eubank on wobbly legs twice. Eubank Jr isnt getting any younger and his punch resistance isnt what it was. He is there for the taking and I would really put any potential rematch at 50-50.I think thats not a smart fight for Benn. He took a lot of punishment against Eubank, he's still a young fighter with his career ahead of him. No need to fight a guy 2 weight classes bigger again. Whats he going to change?
Some in the boxing world maybe not, but even Eubank was giving him props. He is now a legit UK boxing superstar, probably the biggest since Tyson fury and with about another decade of his career to go, so I think he will be doing just fine moving forward you will be getting used to him in some big fights.Are you that naive? To many he’ll always be a cheat no matter what he does. Do you think the boxing world all love him now after that performance.