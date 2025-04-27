News Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 in September

Jonny Ninja said:
I think he has a fair chance of picking up a belt and building a legacy that isn’t all about him being a cheat
LMAO tool, what a thing to say after that performance.
Whatever he does now, his legacy is cemented. Those are classic fights that will be remembered over the generations, people will still be talking about it in 30 years time.

I think he should do 154. He has the power as we saw he hurt Eubank badly at least twice and he can grow into the division nicely.
 
TheMaster said:
LMAO tool, what a thing to say after that performance.
Whatever he does now, his legacy is cemented. Those are classic fights that will be remembered over the generations, people will still be talking about it in 30 years time.

I think he should do 154. He has the power as we saw he hurt Eubank badly at least twice and he can grow into the division nicely.
Are you that naive? To many he’ll always be a cheat no matter what he does. Do you think the boxing world all love him now after that performance.

He can easily make 147 so that is the division that makes sense. 154 now has Crawford and Ortiz in it. However well he did last night he’s a level or 2 below these guys. He needs to go back to WW if he wants any chance of picking up a belt
 
Neither of these guys are touching a legit world title, let's be real.

Might have a small window now to ride the momentum and make a bit of cash, so might as well do that.

Seems stupid for either of them to fight at 160 going forward and any higher or lower would be ridiculous.
 
I think thats not a smart fight for Benn. He took a lot of punishment against Eubank, he's still a young fighter with his career ahead of him. No need to fight a guy 2 weight classes bigger again. Whats he going to change?
 
Seano said:
I think thats not a smart fight for Benn. He took a lot of punishment against Eubank, he's still a young fighter with his career ahead of him. No need to fight a guy 2 weight classes bigger again. Whats he going to change?
He had Eubank on wobbly legs twice. Eubank Jr isnt getting any younger and his punch resistance isnt what it was. He is there for the taking and I would really put any potential rematch at 50-50.
What does he have to gain? Legacy and another £8-10 million. It's going to happen again anyway but yes, it doesn't need to be his next fight but maybe next year.

Jonny Ninja said:
Are you that naive? To many he’ll always be a cheat no matter what he does. Do you think the boxing world all love him now after that performance.
Some in the boxing world maybe not, but even Eubank was giving him props. He is now a legit UK boxing superstar, probably the biggest since Tyson fury and with about another decade of his career to go, so I think he will be doing just fine moving forward you will be getting used to him in some big fights.
 
The rematch doesn't make sense. The first fight was great for what it was, but it doesn't really benefit either guy's career. They both received a nice payday and have boosted their profiles. Eubank can't be draining down to 160 with another hydration clause, and Benn shouldn't be fighting someone that much bigger.

Benn should get back to welter and pursue a fight with Barrios. And Eubank needs to face Lara while he can.
 
