I think thats not a smart fight for Benn. He took a lot of punishment against Eubank, he's still a young fighter with his career ahead of him. No need to fight a guy 2 weight classes bigger again. Whats he going to change?

Are you that naive? To many he'll always be a cheat no matter what he does. Do you think the boxing world all love him now after that performance.

He had Eubank on wobbly legs twice. Eubank Jr isnt getting any younger and his punch resistance isnt what it was. He is there for the taking and I would really put any potential rematch at 50-50.What does he have to gain? Legacy and another £8-10 million. It's going to happen again anyway but yes, it doesn't need to be his next fight but maybe next year.Some in the boxing world maybe not, but even Eubank was giving him props. He is now a legit UK boxing superstar, probably the biggest since Tyson fury and with about another decade of his career to go, so I think he will be doing just fine moving forward you will be getting used to him in some big fights.